Any chance anyone has got a 2pin to 3pin adapter for a pc fan?
Doesn't look like anyone stocks them locally but fairly common/cheap on AliExpress. Hoping to get something a bit faster.
From what I can tell the 2pin connector is XH2.54.
They look quite different to me, not sure it'll just slide on.
For what it's worth Noctua seems to include one with the NF-A4X10. If anyone is using these fans without the adapter.