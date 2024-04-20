Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: 2pin to 3pin fan adapter
PANiCnz






#312474 20-Apr-2024 10:11
Any chance anyone has got a 2pin to 3pin adapter for a pc fan?

 

Doesn't look like anyone stocks them locally but fairly common/cheap on AliExpress. Hoping to get something a bit faster. 

 

From what I can tell the 2pin connector is XH2.54.

fritzman






  #3220598 20-Apr-2024 10:35
So confirm you’re wanting to plug a 3-pin fan onto a 2-pin pin out?

If that is that case, aren't the spacing the same? Pretty sure they are iirc. Should just slide on in and be missing the fan speed is all.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

 
 
 
 

PANiCnz






  #3220599 20-Apr-2024 10:42
They look quite different to me, not sure it'll just slide on. 

PANiCnz






  #3220618 20-Apr-2024 12:02
For what it's worth Noctua seems to include one with the NF-A4X10. If anyone is using these fans without the adapter. 

 



richms







  #3220626 20-Apr-2024 12:47
If you are adapting a fan onto an appliance with a fan header, check polarity before you plug the fan in as there is no defacto standard for the 2 pins like there is with 3 pin PC fans thanks to intel defining it.




Richard rich.ms

