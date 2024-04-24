Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB - Kobo eReaders with Overdrive/libby integration
CokemonZ

1034 posts

Uber Geek


#312521 24-Apr-2024 12:03
Send private message

Hi GZ'rs

 

Doing a long trip with the family (6 weeks) later in the year. We are all solid readers so keen to get eReaders to stop lugging books around.

 

Looking for 6 (yes 6) units.

 

Heavy users of the library, and not keen to sync 6 devices manually, so pretty keen on having overdrive integrated.

 

With the new ones about to come out hoping a few of you will be upgrading to the colour models :)

 

Don't need audio/bluetooth, not fussy about size, and condition just needs to be reasonable.

 

Main criteria is the overdrive/libby integration and the long battery life that ereaders have. Already have a couple of ipads and phones, not looking for tablets or phones for this use case.

 

Cheapest one I can see is the Kobo Nia for $200, but if buying new would consider going for the Clara Colours at $275 for comics and kids books to give you an idea of budget.

Create new topic
Psilan
855 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3222216 24-Apr-2024 12:07
Send private message

[Pre Order] Kobo Libra Colour $315 Delivered @ Booktopia - OzBargain

 

Didn't test if this is actually expired, and might not match your $ and timing, but I got a preorder libra colour plus sleep-cover for $314 shipped from AU.

 

I was watching kobo prices for a long time before buying this. They don't come down that often and the kobo site never has any refurbs in stock but keeps them listed on the site.




Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
CokemonZ

1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222229 24-Apr-2024 12:37
Send private message

Thanks for that - Found the code, and did it.

 

A good price but am going to wait and see if I can get some second hand.

 

Made me realise I hadn't thought about covers either.

Psilan
855 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3222297 24-Apr-2024 13:27
Send private message

I just wanted the libra, but secondhand prices were higher than the full order I just made. Got lucky with this release.




Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK



Quinny
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3222320 24-Apr-2024 14:07
Send private message

I have a Kobo Sage (with case) that I don't use. I wanted the larger screen but replaced it with the Kindle Scribe in the end. Probably outside your price range, tho, even second-hand as new, they are over $500. Welcome to pm if interested in making a realistic offer.

CokemonZ

1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222330 24-Apr-2024 14:14
Send private message

Appreciate the offer, but price is the big driver here.

Handsomedan
7138 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3223008 26-Apr-2024 10:18
Send private message

Occasionally, Kobo has certified refurbs on their site: https://nz.kobobooks.com/collections/certified-refurbished-ereaders

 

They're quite reasonable, but looks like they're currently out of stock. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright