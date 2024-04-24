Hi GZ'rs

Doing a long trip with the family (6 weeks) later in the year. We are all solid readers so keen to get eReaders to stop lugging books around.

Looking for 6 (yes 6) units.

Heavy users of the library, and not keen to sync 6 devices manually, so pretty keen on having overdrive integrated.

With the new ones about to come out hoping a few of you will be upgrading to the colour models :)

Don't need audio/bluetooth, not fussy about size, and condition just needs to be reasonable.

Main criteria is the overdrive/libby integration and the long battery life that ereaders have. Already have a couple of ipads and phones, not looking for tablets or phones for this use case.

Cheapest one I can see is the Kobo Nia for $200, but if buying new would consider going for the Clara Colours at $275 for comics and kids books to give you an idea of budget.