Ender 3 Pro with the following upgrades:
- BLTouch
- BIGTREETECH SKR Mini E3 V2.0
- Tempered Glass Build Plate
- Raspberry Pi 2 Model B (Octoprint etc.)
Have also got a box of spare parts to include e.g. yellow springs, red knobs.
Selling as it just doesn't get used at the moment.
Fair warning, this printer needs some setup and tweaking. I haven't used it in months so factor in some time to get it calibrated etc. Would suit someone who's happy to watch YouTube videos and tinker.
$150ono
Pickup Papakura, Auckland.
Needs to be pickup only as I don't have a box etc to ship with, and it's just an awkward shape.