Ender 3 Pro with the following upgrades:

BLTouch

BIGTREETECH SKR Mini E3 V2.0

Tempered Glass Build Plate

Raspberry Pi 2 Model B (Octoprint etc.)

Have also got a box of spare parts to include e.g. yellow springs, red knobs.

Selling as it just doesn't get used at the moment.

Fair warning, this printer needs some setup and tweaking. I haven't used it in months so factor in some time to get it calibrated etc. Would suit someone who's happy to watch YouTube videos and tinker.

$150ono

Pickup Papakura, Auckland.

Needs to be pickup only as I don't have a box etc to ship with, and it's just an awkward shape.