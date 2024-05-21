heavenlywild

Hi,

I am selling a 4-5 month old Eufy S40 solar 2K spotlight camera. In good working order, no issues. I have replaced it with a 4k version.

"SoloCam S40, Wire-Free Spotlight Cam 2K Solar, Wireless, Outdoor Security Camera, Wifi, Spotlight Camera, Solar Panel, Solar-Powered, 2K Resolution, IP67 Weatherproof, No Monthly Fee."

Free delivery in original box. All default accessories provided.

Looking for $190. RRP $499.

The discolouration you see seems to be standard after sometime outside. It doesn't affect performance and is just cosmetic.