ForumsOffers and WantedFS: PS5 Slim 1TB Console - $450, Blenheim pickup only.
paulgr

#314928 30-May-2024 07:05
Available in Blenheim, pickup only. 
Price $450 ono. 
Purchased new from Noel Leeming for $999. Have receipt.
This is the version with the BluRay drive.
Includes two Dualshock controllers and all cables.
As new, hardly used, reset and all back in the box.

 

Comes with two games on disk. 
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. 
Jurassic World: Evolution 2.

 

Reason for sale:
We are over 70, and our hands don't work like they used to.
Prefer keyboard and mouse over controllers.

 

PM if interested and can pick it up in Blenheim.
Sorry but I won't ship it or split out the games.

 

 

 

k262626
  #3242548 30-May-2024 08:47
PM sent

 
 
 
 

Insanekiwi
  #3242565 30-May-2024 09:17
What an awesome deal! Would be happy to collect it by Courier if it can be boxed up.
:0)

paulgr

  #3242645 30-May-2024 10:29
Insanekiwi: What an awesome deal! Would be happy to collect it by Courier if it can be boxed up.
:0)

 

Putting the PS5 box into a stronger box for shipping would be difficult for me at the moment.
That's why I'm not going to ship it.



champakram
  #3242646 30-May-2024 10:30
If still available keen for pickup ?

paulgr

  #3243155 31-May-2024 11:25
Sold.

 

thank you Geekzone.

