Available in Blenheim, pickup only.

Price $450 ono.

Purchased new from Noel Leeming for $999. Have receipt.

This is the version with the BluRay drive.

Includes two Dualshock controllers and all cables.

As new, hardly used, reset and all back in the box.

Comes with two games on disk.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Jurassic World: Evolution 2.

Reason for sale:

We are over 70, and our hands don't work like they used to.

Prefer keyboard and mouse over controllers.

PM if interested and can pick it up in Blenheim.

Sorry but I won't ship it or split out the games.