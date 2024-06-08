Macbook Pro M1, 16gb memory, 512gb SSD, two USB-C ports.
With original box, original power adapter, original 2M usb-c cable.
Purchased new from Apple in dec 2020. Have receipt.
Battery cycle count 49.
Maximum capacity 89%.
Unmarked and in full working order.
Activation Lock disabled.
Has been factory reset with Sonoma 13.5 installed.
Includes a Twelve South Book Arc vertical stand as well.
PM if interested and can pick it up in Blenheim.
Sorry but I won't ship it.
I don't like shipping high value, easily damaged items.
Not used much, nice machine but I no longer need it.