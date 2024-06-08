Should be pretty safe to ship it, you have the original box, just wrap it in a few extra layers of bubble wrap or put it in a larger box, and ship it.

Use NZ Post (via TradeMe for competitive rates), and you should be fine. (not sure what level of insurance you get booking via TradeMe, defo worth asking, since you should get the value of the item back if it's damaged during transit, and you packed it well, following there guidelines)

I send stuff all over NZ all the time with NZ Post / Courier Post, very very rarely does anything get damaged. Just pack it really well, and usually it will be fine.

But not all couriers are created equal, and you do get what you pay for. (e.g. avoid Aramex or the other cheaper alternatives)

And I usually opt for the overnight ticket, less time for anything to go wrong.

Also, I sell a fair bit on TradeMe and one thing is clear to me, if you don't offer shipping, only pickup, you'll usually have to settle for less money (unless you live in Auckland maybe).

idk, obviously up to you, just my 2c, best of luck on the sale. 👍

PS, I don't think you mention the screen size.