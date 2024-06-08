Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Macbook Pro M1: 16gb, 512gb storage. Available in Blenheim. $950
paulgr

940 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 69


#315022 8-Jun-2024 10:48
Macbook Pro M1, 16gb memory, 512gb SSD, two USB-C ports.
With original box, original power adapter, original 2M usb-c cable.
Purchased new from Apple in dec 2020. Have receipt.


Battery cycle count 49.
Maximum capacity 89%.
Unmarked and in full working order.
Activation Lock disabled.
Has been factory reset with Sonoma 13.5 installed.
Includes a Twelve South Book Arc vertical stand as well.


PM if interested and can pick it up in Blenheim.
Sorry but I won't ship it.
I don't like shipping high value, easily damaged items.


Not used much, nice machine but I no longer need it.


 

paulgr

940 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 69


  #3246399 9-Jun-2024 08:40
Price dropped to $950.

 

After talking with younger family members, they thought that
$1200 is too much to ask for an M1 Macbook Pro.
They suggested dropping price to a three figure value.



TechnoGuy001
857 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 120

ID Verified

  #3246437 9-Jun-2024 11:33
Should be pretty safe to ship it, you have the original box, just wrap it in a few extra layers of bubble wrap or put it in a larger box, and ship it.

 

Use NZ Post (via TradeMe for competitive rates), and you should be fine. (not sure what level of insurance you get booking via TradeMe, defo worth asking, since you should get the value of the item back if it's damaged during transit, and you packed it well, following there guidelines)

 

 

 

I send stuff all over NZ all the time with NZ Post / Courier Post, very very rarely does anything get damaged. Just pack it really well, and usually it will be fine.

 

But not all couriers are created equal, and you do get what you pay for. (e.g. avoid Aramex or the other cheaper alternatives)

 

And I usually opt for the overnight ticket, less time for anything to go wrong.

 

 

 

Also, I sell a fair bit on TradeMe and one thing is clear to me, if you don't offer shipping, only pickup, you'll usually have to settle for less money (unless you live in Auckland maybe).

 

 

 

idk, obviously up to you, just my 2c, best of luck on the sale. 👍

 

 

 

PS, I don't think you mention the screen size.

paulgr

940 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 69


  #3246438 9-Jun-2024 11:44
TechnoGuy001:

 

Also, I sell a fair bit on TradeMe and one thing is clear to me, if you don't offer shipping, only pickup, you'll usually have to settle for less money (unless you live in Auckland maybe).

 

 

Hi technoGuy001,

 

screen size is 13" don't know how I missed that.
Not really worried much about the price on this or I would have given the shipping option.

thanks for your comments on shipping though.

 

cheers

 

 



ANglEAUT
2346 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246507 9-Jun-2024 13:41
paulgr: ... Sorry but I won't ship it.
I don't like shipping high value, easily damaged items. 

 

I have t agree with TechnoGuy001. Shipping a laptop via courier is acceptable. Besides it widening your target market, retail shops do it all the time. As the sole IT representative in NZ for my employer, I constantly have to ship "2nd hand" refreshed laptops & new to the various branches across the country.

 

You do have to feel comfortable with the process. I also get that $950/$1200 for an individual is a lot of money compared to $3500 for a multi-national company.

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

paulgr

940 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 69


  #3247197 11-Jun-2024 07:02
SOLD.

 

Thank you geekzone.

Jaxson
8060 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1269

Trusted

  #3249459 15-Jun-2024 20:32
Glad to see this has sold. I was getting very tempted!

paulgr

940 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 69


  #3249676 16-Jun-2024 16:06
NOT SOLD.
Potential buyer eventually decided they could not afford it.
Fair enough.
Price is $950 including shipping.
Will send by NZ Post courier if buyer not local.

 

Mods please change the price in the thread title to $950 if you can.
Thank you.
Sorry for the inconvenience.

 
 
 
 

nova
252 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 129

Trusted

  #3250051 17-Jun-2024 15:58
Interested, have sent PM.

paulgr

940 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 69


  #3250218 18-Jun-2024 06:17
SOLD:

 

Thankyou geekzone.

