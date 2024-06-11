Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
waikariboy

#315075 11-Jun-2024 16:35
I have Nvidia Quadro P2000 that i have not used in months. Not needed now that i have moved over to intel and quick sync. asking price $200 with free shipping in NZ. No issues runs well. 




Balm its gone!

waikariboy

  #3248473 13-Jun-2024 15:54
Bump. Price drop to 150$




Balm its gone!



dimsim
  #3248523 13-Jun-2024 16:04
hey, could be interested to upgrade my P620.

 

is it full size or low profile? assume it has 4x dp or mini-dp?

 

do you know if it would fit in a HP Z2 G4 Small Form Factor?

 

cheers.

waikariboy

  #3248546 13-Jun-2024 18:25
dimsim:

 

hey, could be interested to upgrade my P620.

 

is it full size or low profile? assume it has 4x dp or mini-dp?

 

do you know if it would fit in a HP Z2 G4 Small Form Factor?

 

cheers.

 

 

 

 

This is a full size card, i don't think there is a low profile bracket for this. Your SSF is for low profile only.




Balm its gone!



dimsim
  #3248570 13-Jun-2024 21:57
waikariboy:

 

dimsim:

 

hey, could be interested to upgrade my P620.

 

is it full size or low profile? assume it has 4x dp or mini-dp?

 

do you know if it would fit in a HP Z2 G4 Small Form Factor?

 

cheers.

 

 

 

 

This is a full size card, i don't think there is a low profile bracket for this. Your SSF is for low profile only.

 

 

 

 

ok, thanks.

waikariboy

  #3264587 26-Jul-2024 09:59
sold




Balm its gone!

