I have Nvidia Quadro P2000 that i have not used in months. Not needed now that i have moved over to intel and quick sync. asking price $200 with free shipping in NZ. No issues runs well.
Balm its gone!
hey, could be interested to upgrade my P620.
is it full size or low profile? assume it has 4x dp or mini-dp?
do you know if it would fit in a HP Z2 G4 Small Form Factor?
cheers.
dimsim:
This is a full size card, i don't think there is a low profile bracket for this. Your SSF is for low profile only.
waikariboy:
ok, thanks.
sold
