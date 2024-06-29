Amazon E9L29Y Fire Stick 4K HD Digital - Black - $15 Just the stick nothing else. I powered it using the USB Port on my TV, went fine. Only replaced to upgrade.

Toshiba X10 250GB SSD - Copied 40GB to it at a sustained 40MB/s works fine. $40

IFI iDSD with built in battery, mobile DAC/AMP. Only one channel works for some reason (was working fine 6 months ago. Someone handy with a Soldering Iron and some electronics knowledge could likely fix what's broken. $100

WD Elements 1TB Spinning Drive. USB3 I believe. Slow Formatted to NTFS no errors. $25

Transcend 1TB Spinning External rugged USB. $35

Bose Frames Alto - New in Box - Unopened $125

1.2TB SAS HPE MSA Spinning Drive 787648-001 New in Box - $380

480GB Brand New HPE Sata SSD (Opened Packaging) P04954-001 $320

Sennhiesser RS175 Wireless Headphones. Complete and in working condition except that one of the clips for the ear pads has broken. $165

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock about 6 months old. $110

Sennheisser Momentum TW2 With Charging Case $200