Does anyone have a decent Android device they would like to sell? I just discovered the old 6.0.1 box I use for bedroom streaming don't support DRM. I definitely want that and a more modern Android version and enough grunt to handle regular IPTV streams with Kodi and TiviMate, but I'm not too bothered about hi res, 4k or any of that. It is just for streaming news and TV on a small screen next to the bed while I go to sleep. I also don't want something that will blast me out of the room at full volume when it boots up, like a really irritating X96 box someone gave me.