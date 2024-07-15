Hi there,

About a year ago I picked up a Juniper EX2300-48P layer 3 switch to use as the main switch for my rack in our new build.

It's an absolute beast of a thing, with 48x GbE Ethernet ports with POE+ on all of them, 4x 10GbE SFP+ ports, a chunky 740W POE power budget (so can run POE on all ports simultaneously, or POE+ on 24 ports simultaneously), and enterprise grade layer 3 switching.

I thought I would be able to tame the command line/SSH interface that pretty much all the configuration is done on, but after one too many times misconfiguring the VLAN config on the main SFP+ trunk port and losing the connection between my Unifi DMSE and the switch, I just can't bring myself to once again serial into the console port and fix it manually or factory reset. This is an incredibly capable piece of hardware and it deserves to be used by someone who's not a lazy script kiddy like me.

That and the fact that it sounds vaguely like a helicopter at take off when you start it up, before settling down to 'small Dyson vacuum cleaner' levels of noise, leads me to put it up for trade. It is working great, apart from my own dumb (and easily correctable) misconfiguration.

I've replaced it with a Unifi Enterprise 24 switch that, while less capable, allows me to configure VLANS by clicking on buttons and waiting for the webpage to refresh, and that suits my technologically inadequate self just fine.

If you are comfortable configuring switches via SSH command line, don't mind the fact that the fans move enough air to qualify as a DVS, and have a decent Unifi switch, this monster of a unit could be yours.

I'll happily consider anything decent and Unifi based, with a bias to quality over quantity (e.g. i'm more interest in an 8 port Pro switch than I am a 48 port Standard switch)

I'm based in Nelson however I travel to Auckland relatively regularly so could meet a prospective tradee there if suitable.

Some more detail - I have upgraded the JunOS that it runs on to release 23.2R1.13, and the much maligned JWeb client to 23.2A1.1. Can also pass on the 'fresh install' set of instructions that will get you up and running in no time. Additionally, there are plenty of guides on replacing the factory fans with Noctua replacements which significantly lower the noise - however given I have spent most of this post slagging off my ability to deal with simple SSH configuration, you can probably guess that soldering replacement fans into an expensive enterprise switch was not high on my to-do list. Finally, I have a USB to RJ45 serial cable that I could provide if you don't have one, you will need one to connect to the out-of-band management port and reset the config (piece of cake to do) since as noted above I managed to somehow set the in-band management port incorrectly while configuring VLANS and haven't gotten around to rectifying it.

And here's a few tech specs on the unit itself : Juniper Networks EX2300-48P Ethernet Switch | NetworkScreen.com

Thanks for looking!