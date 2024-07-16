Looking for 3x low profile video cards with HDMI or DP - anyone got some going cheap/case of beer ? :)
Must have drivers for Win10/11 still available.
Just want them for very basic media PCs.
TIA
Gavin
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
Hey mate. Might have a couple of GT210 or 710 at home. Ill have a look tonight.
GT210 drivers last updated 2016, but the 710 are up to date.
All sorted now, thanks to @Goranz
:)
