Looking for couple of cheap android tablets. Ideally somewhere around 8" screen size (would also consider larger but small 8" range is better for my usecase). Ideally type-c charging and somewhat modern. and ideally in the $50-100 price range.

Maybe a bit of an ask, but they do exist (specially like Samsung A7 lite seems to go for under 100 on trademe, and some good lenovo options too).