Selling my used gaming pc.
Specs include:
Windows 10 Pro
CPU: Intel Core i5 4690k clocked @ 3.5ghz (4 cores 4 threads)
Motherboard: Asus Z97-A
RAM: DDR3 16GB
GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2080 8GB
Drives: CD/DVD Read-Write drive
2x 256GB SSDs (one is the boot drive)
1x 1TB Hard Disk Drive
Also added new Wifi 6 card with Bluetooth 5.0.
This PC has been collecting dust for months now. I initially set it up as a home server but quickly just put it away since I didn't actually use it.
I've reset the PC so it's fresh and ready to go.
Asking price: - see update reply below (pretty much the price of a used RTX2080 plus a little extra for everything else)
Pickup in Whenuapai / Newmarket Auckland. It's too big to ship, sorry!
P/S: Will post pictures in another post.