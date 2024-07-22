Selling my used gaming pc.

Specs include:

Windows 10 Pro

CPU: Intel Core i5 4690k clocked @ 3.5ghz (4 cores 4 threads)

Motherboard: Asus Z97-A

RAM: DDR3 16GB

GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2080 8GB

Drives: CD/DVD Read-Write drive

2x 256GB SSDs (one is the boot drive)

1x 1TB Hard Disk Drive

Also added new Wifi 6 card with Bluetooth 5.0.

This PC has been collecting dust for months now. I initially set it up as a home server but quickly just put it away since I didn't actually use it.

I've reset the PC so it's fresh and ready to go.

Asking price: - see update reply below (pretty much the price of a used RTX2080 plus a little extra for everything else)

Pickup in Whenuapai / Newmarket Auckland. It's too big to ship, sorry!

P/S: Will post pictures in another post.