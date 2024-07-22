Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Gaming PC (i5 4690k, 16gb ram, Win10 Pro, RTX2080)
Nikras

99 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#315519 22-Jul-2024 20:17
Send private message

Selling my used gaming pc. 

 

 

 

Specs include:

 

Windows 10 Pro

 

CPU: Intel Core i5 4690k clocked @ 3.5ghz (4 cores 4 threads)

 

Motherboard: Asus Z97-A

 

RAM: DDR3 16GB

 

GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2080 8GB

 

Drives: CD/DVD Read-Write drive

 

2x 256GB SSDs (one is the boot drive)

 

1x 1TB Hard Disk Drive

 

 

 

Also added new Wifi 6 card with Bluetooth 5.0. 

 

 

 

This PC has been collecting dust for months now. I initially set it up as a home server but quickly just put it away since I didn't actually use it. 

 

I've reset the PC so it's fresh and ready to go. 

 

Asking price: - see update reply below (pretty much the price of a used RTX2080 plus a little extra for everything else)

 

 

 

Pickup in Whenuapai / Newmarket Auckland. It's too big to ship, sorry!

 

P/S: Will post pictures in another post. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Nikras

99 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3263172 22-Jul-2024 20:29
Send private message

Photos: 

 

Drives:

 

 

GPU:

 

 

CPU:

 

 

DVD RW Drive:

 

 

Front View:

 

 

Side View:

 

 

 

 

Any questions let me know. 

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Nikras

99 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3263382 23-Jul-2024 10:16
Send private message

Just posting an update: Someone mentioned that I've set my expectations too high for this PC, and I admit I only did a quick search to gauge prices. 

 

I'll let it go for $600.

Nikras

99 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264692 26-Jul-2024 14:15
Send private message

I am dropping the asking price to $500. PM if interested :) 



Nikras

99 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265623 28-Jul-2024 21:45
Send private message

**SOLD**

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright