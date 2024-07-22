Hello,

I have had a SamKnows Whitebox 8 Internet monitoring device for many years.

I have now upgraded to a 10Gbps connection from my router and can no longer have it inline.

The SamKnows people don't take the devices back but instead suggest that I offer it to someone else to take over. (Refer: https://samknows.one/hc/en-gb/articles/360000497278)

More information on the programme here: https://measuringbroadbandnewzealand.com/

So if anyone would like to take it, let me know. I'm in Wellington (Brooklyn) if you want to collect, otherwise I can send it to you.

Cheers

Conrad