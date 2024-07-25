Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: DOS/Win95/Win98 era PCs
ShinyChrome

1561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#315553 25-Jul-2024 10:24
Send private message

I'm looking to expand my retro fleet from the Win ME-XP era backwards through time to the heady time of the late 90s.

 

Back in the day, I had a trusty Compaq Prolinea 4/33 from '95-'00 that was lost to the sands of time... so now I'm looking for something beeeeeeiiiigggggeeeeee to recapture my mis-spent youth have a tinker with...

 

No real requirements, and ofc since these aren't as common nowadays, anything from the 486 to P-II era of machines is of interest. Parts too, since I may end up having to build my own... 

 

Let me know what have you!

 

EDIT: Located in Palmy, happy to pay for shipping.

Create new topic

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264253 25-Jul-2024 13:25
Send private message

If you're in Orkland you may want to contact Abilities in Hillside Rd, Glenfield, they recycle a ton of this stuff.  They also have a Trademe site, but don't list older PCs due to the (very) limited demand for them.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
tehgerbil
1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3264257 25-Jul-2024 13:46
Send private message

I have an old i-opener netpliance if you're interested? Boxed with manuals I believe. Haven't opened it in quite a few years. 

cshaun
395 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3264266 25-Jul-2024 14:11
Send private message

Oldest I have is Core 2 Duo E8400 3ghz 2gb RAM, but that's 2008, so guessing too new.



ShinyChrome

1561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3264269 25-Jul-2024 14:31
Send private message

neb:

 

If you're in Orkland you may want to contact Abilities in Hillside Rd, Glenfield, they recycle a ton of this stuff.  They also have a Trademe site, but don't list older PCs due to the (very) limited demand for them.

 

 

Thanks for the tip Neb! I am not but good to know. I'll flick them an email to see if they can ship etc

 

Unfortunately I have not had much luck with local e-cyclers and watch TradeMe like a hawk... even tried to hit up the local council e-cycling programme but they were very strict that once it gets dropped off, they send everything to the contracted company.

ShinyChrome

1561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3264276 25-Jul-2024 15:04
Send private message

tehgerbil:

 

I have an old i-opener netpliance if you're interested? Boxed with manuals I believe. Haven't opened it in quite a few years. 

 

 

Interesting, pretty unique piece of kit... PM'd

 

cshaun:

 

Oldest I have is Core 2 Duo E8400 3ghz 2gb RAM, but that's 2008, so guessing too new.

 

 

I would have been interested a couple of months ago since I actually just built an XP era gaming machine with parts from GZ, so I'm pretty well supplied for the '00-'09 era now. Thanks anyway!

mattwnz
20004 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264301 25-Jul-2024 16:03
Send private message

I have noticed how rare CRT monitors have become now for these retro PCs. I only have one left and kind of regret just throwing others I had in the bin years ago. 

Lias
5567 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3264452 25-Jul-2024 21:01
Send private message

When I have some spare time I will rummage.. I definitely have some old bits floating around still.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.



elpenguino
3351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3264457 25-Jul-2024 22:02
Send private message

I've got one 16 MB SIM and three funny memory modules that might go in AGP sockets, if thats any use to you.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

K8Toledo
1009 posts

Uber Geek


  #3265192 27-Jul-2024 17:33
Send private message

ShinyChrome:

 

I'm looking to expand my retro fleet from the Win ME-XP era backwards through time to the heady time of the late 90s.

 

Back in the day, I had a trusty Compaq Prolinea 4/33 from '95-'00 that was lost to the sands of time... so now I'm looking for something beeeeeeiiiigggggeeeeee to recapture my mis-spent youth have a tinker with...

 

No real requirements, and ofc since these aren't as common nowadays, anything from the 486 to P-II era of machines is of interest. Parts too, since I may end up having to build my own... 

 

Let me know what have you!

 

EDIT: Located in Palmy, happy to pay for shipping.

 

 

The oldest machine I've come across in years would be a Compaq with XP installed, the motherboard caps finally blew.

 

Serious question - have you tried the local tip? 

 

 

 

Abilities are great to deal with btw, they supply all my laptops.

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13669 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265286 27-Jul-2024 20:53
Send private message

Got some software that might be of use.... 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

ShinyChrome

1561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3265432 28-Jul-2024 09:42
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

I have noticed how rare CRT monitors have become now for these retro PCs. I only have one left and kind of regret just throwing others I had in the bin years ago. 

 

 

You and me both... I've managed to amass a couple again through trademe and the generosity of a GZ member... still looking for the holy grail of a 20"+ monitor though

ShinyChrome

1561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3265435 28-Jul-2024 09:50
Send private message

elpenguino:

 

I've got one 16 MB SIM and three funny memory modules that might go in AGP sockets, if thats any use to you.

 

 

Lias: <p>When I have some spare time I will rummage.. I definitely have some old bits floating around still.</p>

 

Thanks for the offers guys!

ShinyChrome

1561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3265437 28-Jul-2024 10:14
Send private message

K8Toledo:

 

The oldest machine I've come across in years would be a Compaq with XP installed, the motherboard caps finally blew.

 

Serious question - have you tried the local tip? 

 

 

 

Abilities are great to deal with btw, they supply all my laptops.

 

 

I have, but no avail. Same with local e-cycling... and 2nd hand stores haha. I'll give Abilities a try

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright