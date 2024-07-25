ShinyChrome:

I'm looking to expand my retro fleet from the Win ME-XP era backwards through time to the heady time of the late 90s.

Back in the day, I had a trusty Compaq Prolinea 4/33 from '95-'00 that was lost to the sands of time... so now I'm looking for something beeeeeeiiiigggggeeeeee to recapture my mis-spent youth have a tinker with...

No real requirements, and ofc since these aren't as common nowadays, anything from the 486 to P-II era of machines is of interest. Parts too, since I may end up having to build my own...

Let me know what have you!

EDIT: Located in Palmy, happy to pay for shipping.