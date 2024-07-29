Hi all. A few things for sale here. Can be collected in West Auckland or buyer pays shipping.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 - $200

10.5", 64GB, Black (Wi-Fi)

Mint condition. Always kept in the case and barely used. Running Android 10 / OneUI 2.1. Still avery nice, capable tablet. The standout here is the AMOLED screen and the speakers. Perfect for media consumption.

The S-Pen is not included but I will include a Wacom Bamboo stylus which works well with this tablet. Also includes the Samsung Keyboard Case.

Photos here of tablet

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - $200

44mm LTE / Graphite black

Mint condition - not a scratch. Boxed up like a new one and includes a nylon band.

Photos here of watch

Google Stadia Controller - $30

Mint condition and updated to use Bluetooth. Great controller.

Photos of controller