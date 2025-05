Two UniFi AC Lite WiFi access points. I bought these new for home use and never had an issue, rock solid wifi. Only selling as changed setup (to U6-Lite, for no noticeable difference!). Boxed complete with PoE injectors and plastic ceiling mount brackets. These are the later version that supports standard PoE (as well as Unifi PoE). One has a mark on, see picture - might clean up if needed.





$150 + shipping or pickup Christchurch.