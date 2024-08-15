Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and Wanted
Cyrano29

#315783 15-Aug-2024 16:13
Both my wife and myself have Bose QC35 II (version 2) headphones, black and silver colours.

 

We bought them mainly for international flights, and they are amazing - Noise cancelling ability is a beauty, very comfortable on your ears.

 

Only used a handful times (thanks to Covid), no external damage/scratches whatsoever, Cushions are in perfect condition, not worn out at all. 

 

 

 

We now have a super active toddler who cant tolerate his parents wearing headphones and relaxing so we no longer have the luxury of wearing them on flights 

 

Maybe we will get noise cancelling earbuds

 

 

 

Comes in a nice carrying case

 

Wireless headphone (Bluetooth connectivity)

 

Also has AUX cable for wired connection

 

USB cable for charging

 

Airline adapters included  (we bought them separately) - for flights that have a dual output (double-jack thingy)

 

Its the 2nd Version (QC35 II) so enhanced function compared to the original QC35, has a dedicated ANC button, and supports Google assistant/Alexa

 

Has an dedicated app (Bose+) where you can tweak some settings

 

 

 

Pick up from Wellington, Can do postage/courier but at an extra cost

 

Black or Silver, or both

 

$230 each

 

 

 

I havent got the photos yet, happy to upload this evening

 

 

 

  #3272196 15-Aug-2024 18:41
Nice thing about Bose is the ability to pair them with multiple devices and switch between.



  #3272284 15-Aug-2024 22:57
Following…

Cyrano29

  #3272415 16-Aug-2024 12:09
Black sold, the silver currently in talks.



Cyrano29

  #3272799 17-Aug-2024 10:38
Cyrano29

  #3272801 17-Aug-2024 10:39
