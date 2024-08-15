Both my wife and myself have Bose QC35 II (version 2) headphones, black and silver colours.

We bought them mainly for international flights, and they are amazing - Noise cancelling ability is a beauty, very comfortable on your ears.

Only used a handful times (thanks to Covid), no external damage/scratches whatsoever, Cushions are in perfect condition, not worn out at all.

We now have a super active toddler who cant tolerate his parents wearing headphones and relaxing so we no longer have the luxury of wearing them on flights

Maybe we will get noise cancelling earbuds

Comes in a nice carrying case

Wireless headphone (Bluetooth connectivity)

Also has AUX cable for wired connection

USB cable for charging

Airline adapters included (we bought them separately) - for flights that have a dual output (double-jack thingy)

Its the 2nd Version (QC35 II) so enhanced function compared to the original QC35, has a dedicated ANC button, and supports Google assistant/Alexa

Has an dedicated app (Bose+) where you can tweak some settings

Pick up from Wellington, Can do postage/courier but at an extra cost

Black or Silver, or both

$230 each

I havent got the photos yet, happy to upload this evening