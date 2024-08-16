Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Senecio

2678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#315791 16-Aug-2024 12:17
Send private message

Having a bit of a cleanout before we move house. I kept these older gen consoles thinking I would play them but I hardly have enough time to play current gen.

 

Original Fat 80GB PS3: $100

 

I have 2 dual shock controllers with this and 12 physical games to supply with it. Will also be supplied in its original box. Note: the power cord has had the plug changed. It was originally bought in Australia, I changed the plug when I moved to the UK and changed it back again when I came to NZ. You could easily swap the power cord with a replacement from PBTech.

 

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09, Ridge Racer 7, GT 5 Prologue, GT5, Mirrors Edge, The Last of Us, Quantum of Solace, Uncharted 2 Among Thieves, Uncharte 3 Drake's Deception, Far Cry 2, Assassin's Creed and Killzone 2

 

Just took it out of the box, connected it up, charged both controllers, updated the firmware and played a couple of games to confirm everything was working. Its been factory reset and ready to go.

 

 

 

PS4 Pro 2TB: $200

 

I replaced the HDD with a 2TB one so plenty of storage for the game hoarders. Only 1 dual shock controller and just the one game (The Last of Us Remastered) as I went digital exlusively with the PS4 generation. As above the power cord plug has also been changed from NZ to UK and back again to NZ. Also like above, recently taken out of the box to connect, update, check everything working and then factory reset before being put back in the box

 

 

 

Finally

 

Original 2015 Nvidia Sheild: $50

 

Still a very capable 4K streaming device. Comes with remote, controller and original box. Was bought on Amazon US before they were available in NZ so it will need an adapter for the power brick. I can supply the one that I was using with it.

 

 

 

All items are pick up only and can be collected from  West Auckland or East Tamaki depending on the day of the week.

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13707 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3272518 16-Aug-2024 12:58
Send private message

Damnit, where were you two weeks ago, I'd have taken the lot LOL :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
LittleDude
164 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3272767 17-Aug-2024 07:22
Send private message

If you change your mind on "pick up only" I would gladly take the Shield off your hands.

Senecio

2678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3272833 17-Aug-2024 11:49
Send private message

PS3 is gone, Shield is spoken for to be collected.

 

PS4 Pro still available.



Senecio

2678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3273241 18-Aug-2024 15:16
Send private message

NVIDIA Shield now gone.  PS4 Pro remains available.

Create new topic





