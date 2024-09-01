Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
cddt

1474 posts

Uber Geek


#315944 1-Sep-2024 07:18
Does anyone have an old router which can set VLANs internally? 

 

     

  1. Fast enough for Fibre 300
  2. Can configure VLANs on internal network (not VLAN tagging on WAN). 

 

Not much budget for anything these days unfortunately, but keen to see what's out there. 




deadlyllama
1258 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3277686 1-Sep-2024 10:14
Am older Mikrotik will do this just fine. There are lots on Trademe.

 
 
 
 

nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3277697 1-Sep-2024 11:32
$20

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/wireless-networking/routers/auction-4885107957.htm

Bear in mind if you got to 1Gig this will choke




cyril7
9050 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3277751 1-Sep-2024 12:39
Hi, that RB2011 will just get to near on 1G, but its pushing it.  

 

 

Cyril

 

 



noroad
940 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3277754 1-Sep-2024 13:05
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1192/MikroTik-RouterBOARD-RB750R2-Router-5-Port

cddt

1474 posts

Uber Geek


  #3277756 1-Sep-2024 13:07
Thanks guys for the suggestions - exactly the advice I needed. 😀




cyril7
9050 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3277758 1-Sep-2024 13:30
Hi, the RB750r2 that NoRoad posted only has fast ethernet ports, might limit a 300/100 connection :), my go to for bottom of the $ Mikrotiks with good performance these days is the hAP ax Lite, has an up todate 2core ARM and 256M of RAM, also it sports full hardware offload switch if you want to configure vlans purely in hardware as well and the switch to CPU link is 2.5Gb/s so will do full Gig with ease. It also runs Rosv7 with ease so adds nice features like WireGuard etc.

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/mikrotik/l41g-2axd.html

 

Cyril

RunningMan
8894 posts

Uber Geek


  #3277812 1-Sep-2024 14:02
Here's a few more on TM that would do. Essentially very similar specs to the RB2011 as @cyril7 pointed out, will be fine on 300/100 but will fall slightly short on a 1000/500 connection.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/wireless-networking/routers/listing/4889738261

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/wireless-networking/routers/listing/4889740128

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/routers-firewalls/listing/4887997797

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/routers-firewalls/listing/4888112029

 

 



nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3277813 1-Sep-2024 14:04
Plenty of TM options if 300/100 is sufficient




michaelmurfy
meow
13211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3277815 1-Sep-2024 14:35
This Grandstream can do Gigabit, and also has VLAN support too: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/grandstreamnetworks/gwn7001.html 

 

I’ve used it a few times now and have been pretty impressed especially for the price. 




nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3277828 1-Sep-2024 15:23
michaelmurfy:

 

This Grandstream can do Gigabit, and also has VLAN support too: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/grandstreamnetworks/gwn7001.html 

 

I’ve used it a few times now and have been pretty impressed especially for the price. 

 

 

That is cheap for VLAN support




nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3277829 1-Sep-2024 15:24
All these devices require securing, so make sure you know what you are doing




noroad
940 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3277830 1-Sep-2024 15:27
cyril7:

 

Hi, the RB750r2 that NoRoad posted only has fast ethernet ports, might limit a 300/100 connection :), my go to for bottom of the $ Mikrotiks with good performance these days is the hAP ax Lite, has an up todate 2core ARM and 256M of RAM, also it sports full hardware offload switch if you want to configure vlans purely in hardware as well and the switch to CPU link is 2.5Gb/s so will do full Gig with ease. It also runs Rosv7 with ease so adds nice features like WireGuard etc.

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/mikrotik/l41g-2axd.html

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

Oh, my bad, That's odd the older RB750G has gig ports.

cyril7
9050 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3277831 1-Sep-2024 15:33
Hi, RB750Gr3 has twin core, 4 thread and Gig ports, r2 is baby/lite version.

Cyril

noroad
940 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3277832 1-Sep-2024 15:39
cyril7: Hi, RB750r3 has twin core, 4 thread and Gig ports, r2 is baby version.

Cyril

 

YEa, the G3 looks like the cheapest one at PBtech that will do full gig https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1225/MikroTik-RouterBOARD-RB750Gr3-Gigabit-Ethernet-SOH

 

 

 

The 750G (R1) is a much older device, still have a few in my junk boxes somewhere, they would be fine for 300meg or so. That R3 looks good as you used to have to go to the 4011 (or Chateau with LTE+UFB) for full gig rates.

 

 

RunningMan
8894 posts

Uber Geek


  #3277836 1-Sep-2024 16:11
noroad:The 750G (R1) is a much older device, still have a few in my junk boxes somewhere, they would be fine for 300meg or so.

 

Given the OP's on a budget, that might be a good option to see if they're OK configuring MikroTik as a trial, if they're something you are looking to move on.

