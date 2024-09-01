Does anyone have an old router which can set VLANs internally?
- Fast enough for Fibre 300
- Can configure VLANs on internal network (not VLAN tagging on WAN).
Not much budget for anything these days unfortunately, but keen to see what's out there.
Hi, that RB2011 will just get to near on 1G, but its pushing it.
Cyril
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1192/MikroTik-RouterBOARD-RB750R2-Router-5-Port
Hi, the RB750r2 that NoRoad posted only has fast ethernet ports, might limit a 300/100 connection :), my go to for bottom of the $ Mikrotiks with good performance these days is the hAP ax Lite, has an up todate 2core ARM and 256M of RAM, also it sports full hardware offload switch if you want to configure vlans purely in hardware as well and the switch to CPU link is 2.5Gb/s so will do full Gig with ease. It also runs Rosv7 with ease so adds nice features like WireGuard etc.
https://www.gowifi.co.nz/mikrotik/l41g-2axd.html
Cyril
Here's a few more on TM that would do. Essentially very similar specs to the RB2011 as @cyril7 pointed out, will be fine on 300/100 but will fall slightly short on a 1000/500 connection.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/wireless-networking/routers/listing/4889738261
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/wireless-networking/routers/listing/4889740128
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/routers-firewalls/listing/4887997797
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/networking-modems/routers-firewalls/listing/4888112029
Plenty of TM options if 300/100 is sufficient
This Grandstream can do Gigabit, and also has VLAN support too: https://www.gowifi.co.nz/grandstreamnetworks/gwn7001.html
I’ve used it a few times now and have been pretty impressed especially for the price.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
That is cheap for VLAN support
All these devices require securing, so make sure you know what you are doing
Oh, my bad, That's odd the older RB750G has gig ports.
cyril7: Hi, RB750r3 has twin core, 4 thread and Gig ports, r2 is baby version.
Cyril
YEa, the G3 looks like the cheapest one at PBtech that will do full gig https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETMKT1225/MikroTik-RouterBOARD-RB750Gr3-Gigabit-Ethernet-SOH
The 750G (R1) is a much older device, still have a few in my junk boxes somewhere, they would be fine for 300meg or so. That R3 looks good as you used to have to go to the 4011 (or Chateau with LTE+UFB) for full gig rates.
noroad:The 750G (R1) is a much older device, still have a few in my junk boxes somewhere, they would be fine for 300meg or so.
Given the OP's on a budget, that might be a good option to see if they're OK configuring MikroTik as a trial, if they're something you are looking to move on.