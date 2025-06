I have 2 packs of Corsair LL140 RGB LED Dual Light Loop PWM 140mm - 2-Fan Pack, still sealed and never used.

Looking for $80 each

Pickup in Auckland or postage at your cost.

Photo: https://photos.app.goo.gl/gRDddZFDMeH6X2zR6

Info: https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/case-fans/co-9050074-ww/ll140-rgb-140mm-dual-light-loop-rgb-led-pwm-fan-2-fan-pack-with-lighting-node-pro-co-9050074-ww