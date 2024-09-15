Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedSold (Pre sale!) The inevitable iPhone Pro Max 15 512gb
Item

1739 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 726

Subscriber

#316080 15-Sep-2024 01:26
Send private message

Opening up fo offers and “first dibs” against my new 16 which should arrive on the 20th, triggering the immediate sale of the incumbent.

As mint as a used phone can be - always covered, always had screen protector.
No scratches/cracks/dings or any material damage.

Perfect working order, bought from Apple NZ 12 months back with Proor of purchase.

512gb in Natural Titanium and with AppleCare+ fully paid up 2 years, expering 25th September 2025.

All original, no repairs/claims

Battery is “normal” with 234 cycles at time of writing and health of 92%

Comes with original box (natch) and various thrown in, high quality cases and a spare, unused screen protector with applicator.

Trusted flipper of iPhones to other Geekzoners in previous years - pickup from West Auckland or shipped at buyers full and agreed risk.

*Will be available on immediate receipt of my new one, allegedly shipping this Friday!*




.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Item

1739 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 726

Subscriber

  #3282198 15-Sep-2024 01:36
Send private message

Thanks for the reminder of the missing offer number!

Based on local market I am thinking $1750 a good place to start?

Sensible offers welcome.


Pictures and other Proofs incoming tomorrow daytime!




.



Stu

Stu
Hammered
8740 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2391

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3282200 15-Sep-2024 02:10
Send private message

Item: Opening up fo offers and “first dibs” against my new 16 which should arrive on the 20th, triggering the immediate sale of the incumbent.


Asking for offers is not acceptable. The rules for this sub-forum require an asking price to be included in the listing please.

Cheers and thanks




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Item

1739 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 726

Subscriber

  #3282202 15-Sep-2024 02:30
Send private message

Indeed and my apologies,

Offer now posted above and again as below:

$1750 seems like a reasonable number to negotiate around!

Sensible offers welcome.




.



Item

1739 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 726

Subscriber

  #3285302 23-Sep-2024 08:08
Send private message

***SOLD***




.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 