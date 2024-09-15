Opening up fo offers and “first dibs” against my new 16 which should arrive on the 20th, triggering the immediate sale of the incumbent.
As mint as a used phone can be - always covered, always had screen protector.
No scratches/cracks/dings or any material damage.
Perfect working order, bought from Apple NZ 12 months back with Proor of purchase.
512gb in Natural Titanium and with AppleCare+ fully paid up 2 years, expering 25th September 2025.
All original, no repairs/claims
Battery is “normal” with 234 cycles at time of writing and health of 92%
Comes with original box (natch) and various thrown in, high quality cases and a spare, unused screen protector with applicator.
Trusted flipper of iPhones to other Geekzoners in previous years - pickup from West Auckland or shipped at buyers full and agreed risk.
*Will be available on immediate receipt of my new one, allegedly shipping this Friday!*