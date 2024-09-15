Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedSold - Coral Edge TPU USB
Feagun

11 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 3

ID Verified

#316082 15-Sep-2024 11:20
Send private message

Brought for something which i never got around to doing.

 

I cant find the original USB to USB-C cable that came with it.

 

Pickup from CHCH, or postage at your cost

 

$60

 

 

Create new topic
Taubin
592 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 243

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3282276 15-Sep-2024 11:22
Send private message

PM Sent




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP



mentalinc
3384 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1023

Trusted

  #3282285 15-Sep-2024 12:28
Send private message

2 mins - must be a record sale!




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Taubin
592 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 243

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3282311 15-Sep-2024 14:11
Send private message

mentalinc:

 

2 mins - must be a record sale!

 

 

 

 

lol I've had my eyes on these for a while, seeing one pop up on here I figured I'd best be quick!




ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 