Brought for something which i never got around to doing.
I cant find the original USB to USB-C cable that came with it.
Pickup from CHCH, or postage at your cost
$60
PM Sent
ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP
2 mins - must be a record sale!
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
mentalinc:
2 mins - must be a record sale!
lol I've had my eyes on these for a while, seeing one pop up on here I figured I'd best be quick!
ZL2TOY/ZL1DMP
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