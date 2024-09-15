$100



SAMSUNG Series 5 40" TV UA40D5000



With Receipt. Purchased new in November 2011, and had a new panel under the CGA in 2014.



Significantly used, but perfectly functional. Was our main lounge TV until a deal came up on a 65" OLED.



1920x1080





We had it wall mounted, with a soundbar.



This TV is capable of playing media directly from USB storage, or our NAS via Ethernet. But ultimately the interface and format support is a bit dated, so I used a NVIDIA shield for streaming etc.





Ports

4x HDMI (i of which has a separate audio input socket if you are running it via DVI)

1x VGA

Component

Antenna (for terrestrial free view)

Headphones

LAN.

Remote has a bit of tape on the rear as the clip to the battery cover is broken.



Include's Power cord & component pigtail. If you need any other cords I can see what I have lying around.



$10 less if you don't want the remote.