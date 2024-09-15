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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: SAMSUNG 40" TV UA40D5000 $100 [AUCKLAND]
Scott3

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#316084 15-Sep-2024 14:13
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$100 

SAMSUNG Series 5 40" TV UA40D5000

With Receipt. Purchased new in November 2011, and had a new panel under the CGA in 2014.

Significantly used, but perfectly functional. Was our main lounge TV until a deal came up on a 65" OLED.

1920x1080


We had it wall mounted, with a soundbar.

This TV is capable of playing media directly from USB storage, or our NAS via Ethernet. But ultimately the interface and format support is a bit dated, so I used a NVIDIA shield for streaming etc.


Ports
4x HDMI (i of which has a separate audio input socket if you are running it via DVI)
1x VGA
Component
Antenna (for terrestrial free view)
Headphones
LAN.

 

 

 

Remote has a bit of tape on the rear as the clip to the battery cover is broken.

Include's Power cord & component pigtail. If you need any other cords I can see what I have lying around.

$10 less if you don't want the remote.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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Scott3

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  #3283477 18-Sep-2024 11:51
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SOLD

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