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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: iphone 15 pro (non max)
EviLClouD

301 posts

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#316099 16-Sep-2024 15:40
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WTB: iphone 15 pro (non max version). Preferably 512GB version

 

With the iphone 16 coming out soon is anyone looking to sell their iphone 15 pro in the upcoming weeks?

 

Thanks

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Jiriteach
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  #3282682 16-Sep-2024 15:43
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Yup - I am considering selling my. iPhone 15 Pro - 256gb - Black with AppleCare. No issues/problems - includes Nomad leather case - I have a few and these are quite expensive.
Battery - 96%

 

Bascially like new - just havent got around to listing it yet.
Am Wellington based and have sold my previous iPhones annually to other GZ members.

 

Just need to work out price but DM me if interested.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal



Aaroona
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  #3282794 16-Sep-2024 19:32
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Do you have a preference on colour? 

EviLClouD

301 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 65


  #3282952 17-Sep-2024 09:01
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Jiriteach:

 

Yup - I am considering selling my. iPhone 15 Pro - 256gb - Black with AppleCare. No issues/problems - includes Nomad leather case - I have a few and these are quite expensive.
Battery - 96%

 

Bascially like new - just havent got around to listing it yet.
Am Wellington based and have sold my previous iPhones annually to other GZ members.

 

Just need to work out price but DM me if interested.

 

 


Thanks - i think i've purchased one of your phones before so all good on that front. Hoping to find something with a bit more storage though. I will keep yours in mind however!

 

 

 

Aaroona:

 

Do you have a preference on colour? 

 

 

Nope not too fussed about the colour



RogerMellie
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  #3283105 17-Sep-2024 11:41
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As an indicator, OneNZ currently have 256GB 15 Pro for $2,049, probably while stocks last.

EviLClouD

301 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 65


  #3299301 21-Oct-2024 08:39
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bump - still looking

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