WTB: iphone 15 pro (non max version). Preferably 512GB version
With the iphone 16 coming out soon is anyone looking to sell their iphone 15 pro in the upcoming weeks?
Thanks
Yup - I am considering selling my. iPhone 15 Pro - 256gb - Black with AppleCare. No issues/problems - includes Nomad leather case - I have a few and these are quite expensive.
Battery - 96%
Bascially like new - just havent got around to listing it yet.
Am Wellington based and have sold my previous iPhones annually to other GZ members.
Just need to work out price but DM me if interested.
-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal
Do you have a preference on colour?
Jiriteach:
Yup - I am considering selling my. iPhone 15 Pro - 256gb - Black with AppleCare. No issues/problems - includes Nomad leather case - I have a few and these are quite expensive.
Battery - 96%
Bascially like new - just havent got around to listing it yet.
Am Wellington based and have sold my previous iPhones annually to other GZ members.
Just need to work out price but DM me if interested.
Thanks - i think i've purchased one of your phones before so all good on that front. Hoping to find something with a bit more storage though. I will keep yours in mind however!
Aaroona:
Do you have a preference on colour?
Nope not too fussed about the colour
As an indicator, OneNZ currently have 256GB 15 Pro for $2,049, probably while stocks last.
bump - still looking
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