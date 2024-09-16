Yup - I am considering selling my. iPhone 15 Pro - 256gb - Black with AppleCare. No issues/problems - includes Nomad leather case - I have a few and these are quite expensive.

Battery - 96%

Bascially like new - just havent got around to listing it yet.

Am Wellington based and have sold my previous iPhones annually to other GZ members.

Just need to work out price but DM me if interested.