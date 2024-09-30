looking to buy an Intel NUC or similar mini pc with a 10th or 11th (or later) gen Intel core i5 (or similar AMD chip). RAM and SSD not a requirement, as long as it can take DDR4-3200 SoDIMMs and m.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSDs. In the Te Aro area.
Have you got an expectation around price?
under$400, under $300 if possible. Not sure what the going rate is for secondhand mini pcs in this country.
Have a look at these guys. I nave a Gmktec G3 and am VERY happy with it. You didn't mention what the use case is so hard to say what fits.
https://www.gmktec.com/
use case is as a desktop mini pc. The 7th gen i5 NUC we had for that, um, died....
I could probably get you a HP EliteDesk 800 G4 that's complete for $350ono
Though I'm in hastings so shipping is a consideration.
Anyway, 16gb memory, i5 8500, 256gb nvme ssd.
ThatPrettyFreya:
Any update on the presence of the HP machine?
Hey @thatPrettyFreya
I've replied to yourself in a PM :)
cheers
update on this: need for this machine has come urgent. Can swap Galaxy Z Flip 4 for a pc.