Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and Wanted[wtb] Barebone Mini PC / Intel NUC / similar
ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


#316256 30-Sep-2024 10:31
Send private message

looking to buy an Intel NUC or similar mini pc with a 10th or 11th (or later) gen Intel core i5 (or similar AMD chip). RAM and SSD not a requirement, as long as it can take DDR4-3200 SoDIMMs and m.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSDs. In the Te Aro area.

Create new topic
lachlanw
126 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3288037 30-Sep-2024 10:53
Send private message

Have you got an expectation around price? 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3288040 30-Sep-2024 10:56
Send private message

under$400, under $300 if possible. Not sure what the going rate is for secondhand mini pcs in this country.

olivernz
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288103 30-Sep-2024 12:36
Send private message

Have a look at these guys. I nave a Gmktec G3 and am VERY happy with it. You didn't mention what the use case is so hard to say what fits.

 

https://www.gmktec.com/



ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3288105 30-Sep-2024 12:37
Send private message

use case is as a desktop mini pc. The 7th gen i5 NUC we had for that, um, died....

Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3288177 30-Sep-2024 13:31
Send private message

I could probably get you a HP EliteDesk 800 G4 that's complete for $350ono 

 

Though I'm in hastings so shipping is a consideration. 

 

Anyway, 16gb memory, i5 8500, 256gb nvme ssd. 

 

 

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3288243 30-Sep-2024 15:05
Send private message

@Dairusire

 

That'd do just fine. Would we be able to pay it off in bits? Being on a benefit does that; benefit is $280 a week going down to 260 in a bit, so...

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3288706 1-Oct-2024 17:13
Send private message

@Dairusire

 

Any update on the presence of the HP machine?



Dairusire
294 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3289909 2-Oct-2024 10:22
Send private message

ThatPrettyFreya:

 

@Dairusire

 

Any update on the presence of the HP machine?

 

 

 

 

Hey @thatPrettyFreya

 

I've replied to yourself in a PM :) 

 

cheers

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3293186 5-Oct-2024 14:27
Send private message

update on this: need for this machine has come urgent. Can swap Galaxy Z Flip 4 for a pc.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright