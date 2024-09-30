Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and Wanted[WTB] 4070 Super / 4070 TI
SimplePotato

21 posts

Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband

#316264 30-Sep-2024 14:56
My existing card is giving me signs of death so out with the old in with the newish. Does anyone have anything for sale around the $1k mark.




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

Create new topic

D.W

D.W
714 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3288246 30-Sep-2024 15:07
This card is a little over $1K but doesn't charge import fees where pretty much every other 4070 Super does on Amazon AU: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0CQTNRTWR?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1

 

 

 
 
 
 

SimplePotato

21 posts

Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband

  #3288252 30-Sep-2024 15:38
D.W:

 

D.W:

This card is a little over $1K but doesn't charge import fees where pretty much every other 4070 Super does on Amazon AU: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0CQTNRTWR?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1

 

 

 



Ok that is a contender, does it get slapped with plus GST on order / at entry? Never ordered from Amazon AU.




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

D.W

D.W
714 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3288253 30-Sep-2024 15:42
No it doesn't, every other 4070 Super does though (I was shopping for one last week).  However, I believe technically customs could add GST on it during import, however in my experience if Amazon don't charge it (which they usually do), it just goes straight through.  Someone else might have more knowledge/experience than me on this though.  I just bought something else a couple of weeks ago from Amazon AU that cost just over $1K but didn't incur any import fees.

 

This one is also under $1K including delivery although is temporarily out of stock: https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/product/B0CS197RJM/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1



olivernz
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288352 30-Sep-2024 18:44
For your current GPU try replacing the thermal compound on the GPU may give you a bit more time

 

 

ratsun81
501 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3288361 30-Sep-2024 19:02
Unless you are locked into an old gsync display why not AMD? the 7800XT is on par unless you are ray tracing and its local so CGA/Warranty.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGASAP27810/Sapphire-PULSE-AMD-Radeon-RX-7800-XT-Gaming-16GB-G

 

 




SimplePotato

21 posts

Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband

  #3290071 2-Oct-2024 13:50
Not really sold on AMD and prefer DLSS over AMDs version as it seems more refined (happy to be corrected) :) 




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

SimplePotato

21 posts

Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband

  #3290072 2-Oct-2024 13:51
D.W:

 

D.W:

This card is a little over $1K but doesn't charge import fees where pretty much every other 4070 Super does on Amazon AU: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0CQTNRTWR?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1

 

 

 



Sadly doesn't seem to ship to NZ anymore :(








D.W

D.W
714 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3290095 2-Oct-2024 14:40
Hmm, this is what I see when I try place an order for that card:

 

 

 

MaxineN
Max
1692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3290134 2-Oct-2024 16:47
This would do it.

 

Then select Amazon AU.




SimplePotato

21 posts

Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband

  #3290428 3-Oct-2024 11:57
Weird it now lets me add it to cart and ship to NZ, I've received a PM about a card if that doesn't go a head I'll just order of Amazon thank you all. Much appreciated.




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

Create new topic





