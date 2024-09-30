SimplePotato

My existing card is giving me signs of death so out with the old in with the newish. Does anyone have anything for sale around the $1k mark.
This card is a little over $1K but doesn't charge import fees where pretty much every other 4070 Super does on Amazon AU: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0CQTNRTWR?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1
No it doesn't, every other 4070 Super does though (I was shopping for one last week). However, I believe technically customs could add GST on it during import, however in my experience if Amazon don't charge it (which they usually do), it just goes straight through. Someone else might have more knowledge/experience than me on this though. I just bought something else a couple of weeks ago from Amazon AU that cost just over $1K but didn't incur any import fees.
This one is also under $1K including delivery although is temporarily out of stock: https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/product/B0CS197RJM/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
For your current GPU try replacing the thermal compound on the GPU may give you a bit more time
Unless you are locked into an old gsync display why not AMD? the 7800XT is on par unless you are ray tracing and its local so CGA/Warranty.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGASAP27810/Sapphire-PULSE-AMD-Radeon-RX-7800-XT-Gaming-16GB-G
Use R212389ELFLL2 promo code for free setup at checkout.
Not really sold on AMD and prefer DLSS over AMDs version as it seems more refined (happy to be corrected) :)
Hmm, this is what I see when I try place an order for that card:
This would do it.
Then select Amazon AU.
Weird it now lets me add it to cart and ship to NZ, I've received a PM about a card if that doesn't go a head I'll just order of Amazon thank you all. Much appreciated.