Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS - Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 + Various other IT bits
Delorean

645 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#317587 28-Oct-2024 11:13
Send private message

Grab yourself some labour weekend deals - I have a few items reduced

 

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Screen Size: 13.5 inches
Color: Black (Metal)
Processor: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 512GB SSD
Condition: New in box; original price was $2.6k
Sale Price: $1.5k - now $1.2k

 

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard
Type: Mechanical Keyboard
Switch Type: Tactile Quiet (ideal for both professional work and gaming)
Connectivity: Bluetooth and USB-C (up to 3 devices connected simultaneously)
Backlighting: Smart illumination with hand-proximity detection and automatic adjustments
Price: $220 - now $170

 

Netgear GS108 Gigabit Switch (x2)
Ports: 8 Gigabit Ethernet ports
Versions: One 1st Gen, one current Gen (both perform identically)
Applications: Ideal for small business or home networking setups
Price: $50 each - now $30 - Both Sold

 

TP-Link TL-SG108-M2 8-Port 2.5G Unmanaged Desktop Switch
Ports: 8 x 2.5G Ethernet ports
Speed: Supports up to 2.5 Gbps on all ports
Applications: Ideal for power users or small businesses needing fast LAN speeds
Price: New in the box - $200 - now $140

 

Google Nest Hub (Charcoal & Chalk)
Screen Size: 7-inch touchscreen
Features: Voice assistant, smart home control, display for photos and video, sleep tracking (with optional subscription)
Price: $100 each now $80 each - Both Sold

 

Google Nest Mini (Charcoal)
Type: Compact Smart Speaker with Google Assistant
Color: Charcoal
Features: Smart home control, music streaming, voice commands
Price: $80 now $40

 

Pickup is in ChCh region or shipping at the buyer's expense




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

Create new topic
Delorean

645 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302572 28-Oct-2024 19:55
Send private message

Netgear Switches now sold 




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Delorean

645 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303840 31-Oct-2024 18:02
Send private message

Google Nest Hubs now Sold!




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

Delorean

645 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307324 9-Nov-2024 19:27
Send private message

Google Nest Hub now sold.

 

Make me an offer, especially the Surface 5, as this is basically brand new in the box!

 

 




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)



fastmikey
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3307615 10-Nov-2024 21:26
Send private message

Is it the business or home version of the Surface Laptop? What was the purchase date?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright