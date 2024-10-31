Purchased from the Airpoints store yesterday (30/10) but I have no need for it. Prefer bank transfer (unless you really want to pay cash if you're in Hamilton). Will then forward email to purchaser.
Expires - 2029-10-30
eGift card has 16 numbers and then a 4-digit pin.
- Gift cards are redeemable for goods and services sold at Mitre 10 stores in New Zealand, and on the Mitre 10 website.
- Gift cards can be redeemed in whole or for part of a payment. Unredeemed values will remain on the gift card until card expiry or until redeemed, whichever occurs first.
- No change will be given on purchases made using gift cards, but balances may be used on subsequent purchases.
- Gift cards are non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash or be used towards the purchase of another gift card.
- Gift cards cannot be replaced and Mitre 10 will not be responsible for any gift card that may be lost, stolen, damaged, or sent to an incorrectly entered email address.
- Gift cards expire 5 years from the date of purchase or last redeeming transaction. Any remaining balance will be cancelled on expiry of the validity period.