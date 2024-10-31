Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wakrak

1672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#317628 31-Oct-2024 13:31
Purchased from the Airpoints store yesterday (30/10) but I have no need for it. Prefer bank transfer (unless you really want to pay cash if you're in Hamilton). Will then forward email to purchaser. 

 

Expires - 2029-10-30

 

eGift card has 16 numbers and then a 4-digit pin.

 

  • Gift cards are redeemable for goods and services sold at Mitre 10 stores in New Zealand, and on the Mitre 10 website.
  • Gift cards can be redeemed in whole or for part of a payment. Unredeemed values will remain on the gift card until card expiry or until redeemed, whichever occurs first.
  • No change will be given on purchases made using gift cards, but balances may be used on subsequent purchases.
  • Gift cards are non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash or be used towards the purchase of another gift card.
  • Gift cards cannot be replaced and Mitre 10 will not be responsible for any gift card that may be lost, stolen, damaged, or sent to an incorrectly entered email address.
  • Gift cards expire 5 years from the date of purchase or last redeeming transaction. Any remaining balance will be cancelled on expiry of the validity period.

Wakrak

1672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304116 1-Nov-2024 14:37
Dropping down to $85

 
 
 
 

Dynamic
3816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304179 1-Nov-2024 19:06
I don't know the OP, but if it gives anyone confidence to purchase this from the OP I have used Mitre 10 vouchers sourced via the AirNZ AirPoints Store before.  100% legit and 100% easy to use.

 

Shop Mitre 10 eVoucher | Air New Zealand's Airpoints Store 

 

If anyone has a small number of AirPoints and it's not going to add up to enough for a flight before the points expire, converting them to a Mitre 10 gift voucher is a fantastic way to use them.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

ascroft
388 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3304221 1-Nov-2024 21:10
Can you edit the value in the title maybe?




common sense is not very common



Wakrak

1672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304224 1-Nov-2024 21:43
ascroft: Can you edit the value in the title maybe?


Can do. I’ve asked a mod to update it for me.

Wakrak

1672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3304247 2-Nov-2024 07:40
SOLD

Stu1
1699 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3304366 2-Nov-2024 15:59
Dynamic:

 

I don't know the OP, but if it gives anyone confidence to purchase this from the OP I have used Mitre 10 vouchers sourced via the AirNZ AirPoints Store before.  100% legit and 100% easy to use.

 

Shop Mitre 10 eVoucher | Air New Zealand's Airpoints Store 

 

If anyone has a small number of AirPoints and it's not going to add up to enough for a flight before the points expire, converting them to a Mitre 10 gift voucher is a fantastic way to use them.

 

 

 

 

that’s pretty much all we do , nearly a $50 voucher per month great for summer projects 

