FS: iPads, Unifi gear, Surface pros

xyf

xyf

#317651 2-Nov-2024 19:59
Ok so last stuff of the year:

 

Unifi
I have 3 people already in for a Unifi switch. This is what is left:
5x Unifi POE 8 port switch gen 1 $90 each -- Same as = https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana
3x Unifi POE 8 port switch gen 2 BRAND NEW (i brought to many earlier in the year) $240 -- Same as = https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI808052/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-Gen2-USW-Lite-8-POE-8-Port-G
1x Unifi Dream machine (UDM) BRAND NEW, im not sure what these might go for, ill take $500 -- https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/udm

 

iPads

 

4x iPads space grey, Gen 6, 32 gbs -- all working ok, used obviously, comes with just cord and no charging brick -- $100 each
1x iPad keyboard Case -- suit gen 10 or the new standard one BRAND NEW -- $80 -- https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TAALOG5665256/Logitech-Slim-Folio-Keyboard-Case-for-iPad-109-10t

 

Surface Pro

 

1x Surface pro 9 Silver -- 128gbs i5, NO keyboard case, just the charger. Now this is brand new but unboxed. Brought for a project but has sat around for best part of a year -- $900
1x Surface pro 5 Black, used -- 1796 version -- i5, 256gbs, comes with keyboard cover and charger -- $500

Can send pictures for specific items. PM me. First in first surved. Will look to post items Tuesday if you get in before monday evening. 


timbosan
  #3304514 2-Nov-2024 20:19
Hi, PM-ed you, just checking are the iPads just wifi or cellular as well?

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).

xyf

xyf

  #3304544 2-Nov-2024 21:17
narr just standard ones

coffeebaron
  #3304549 2-Nov-2024 22:04
I'll take 1x ipad please.




filthyklean
  #3304602 2-Nov-2024 23:54
Also keen on an iPad please

Huntakillaz
  #3304604 3-Nov-2024 00:11
Interested  in IPad if there's any left

xyf

xyf

  #3304668 3-Nov-2024 09:39
Ok so ipads went in about 5 seconds. Pending anyone falling thru there are zero left sorry.

 

 

xyf

xyf

  #3305644 5-Nov-2024 17:18
Ok so ipads gone, most of the gen 1 switches, still have all the rest. Since I hate mucking around, place an offer for the other stuff if anyone interested



xyf

xyf

  #3310021 18-Nov-2024 09:33
Ok i have been away for a few weeks. Still have a few things left. Lowering price:

 

 

 

1x unifi gen 1 8port switch as above, now $80

 

1x unifi gen 2 8port switch as above, now $200

 

1x ipad keyboard case as above, now $50

 

 

 

Additional product -- Surface Laptop 4 13.5inch Silver $500:

 

Ryzen 5 CPU 8gbs Ram 256gbs hard drive

 

Working in great condition, two of the little feet on the bottom have come off but doesnt affect usage (this is common for surface laptops).

 

Comes with charger.

