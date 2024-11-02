Ok so last stuff of the year:

Unifi

I have 3 people already in for a Unifi switch. This is what is left:

5x Unifi POE 8 port switch gen 1 $90 each -- Same as = https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana

3x Unifi POE 8 port switch gen 2 BRAND NEW (i brought to many earlier in the year) $240 -- Same as = https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI808052/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-Gen2-USW-Lite-8-POE-8-Port-G

1x Unifi Dream machine (UDM) BRAND NEW, im not sure what these might go for, ill take $500 -- https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/udm

iPads

4x iPads space grey, Gen 6, 32 gbs -- all working ok, used obviously, comes with just cord and no charging brick -- $100 each

1x iPad keyboard Case -- suit gen 10 or the new standard one BRAND NEW -- $80 -- https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TAALOG5665256/Logitech-Slim-Folio-Keyboard-Case-for-iPad-109-10t

Surface Pro

1x Surface pro 9 Silver -- 128gbs i5, NO keyboard case, just the charger. Now this is brand new but unboxed. Brought for a project but has sat around for best part of a year -- $900

1x Surface pro 5 Black, used -- 1796 version -- i5, 256gbs, comes with keyboard cover and charger -- $500



Can send pictures for specific items. PM me. First in first surved. Will look to post items Tuesday if you get in before monday evening.