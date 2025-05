ATEN VE814A is an HDBaseT Video Extender that is capable of sending HDMI signals up to 100 m over a single Cat 5e / 6 / 6a.

Worked well for me with HDMI from home theatre PC to TV at 4k, I only used it at a distance of about 10 meters over Cat5e.

I replaced the home theatre PC with a mini PC attached behind the TV so it is no longer needed.

· 1x VE814AT Transmitter

· 1x VE814AR Receiver

· 2x Power Adapters

$150 + courier or pickup Nelson area.