I subscribed a family account and have a spare child account, looking to recoup some of the subscription.
When you add additional child, it creates a separate login and password for each child which can be used in both apps.
Login can be used in android or ios app or website.
Valid from now until 5 Nov 2025. $40 for the ~ 1 year.
Includes:
1 Reading Eggs Junior (ages 2–4) - Delight your toddler with fun games and activities that build alphabet knowledge and ready‑to‑read skills
2 Reading Eggs (Ages 3–7) - Help your child learn to read with multi‑award winning lessons that teach sight words, phonics skills and more
3 Fast Phonics (ages 5–10) - Turn your child into a confident and fluent reader with the proven power of systematic, synthetic phonics
4 Reading Eggspress (ages 7–13) - Empower children to read for meaning by building comprehension, spelling and grammar skills
5 Mathseeds (ages 3–9) - Lessons teach essential early maths skills using real‑world concepts children understand
6 Mathseeds Prime (ages 8–11) - For children in years 3-6 Mathseeds Prime is the next chapter of the renowned online maths program, Mathseeds
Thanks