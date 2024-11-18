Brand new Asus Rog Phone 8 - still sealed wanting $1600 ONO.

Insurance replacement and still brand new

Pick up in Wairau Valley, Auckland or shipping would be around $10 (to be confirmed)



Showed photo of what's inside from internet. Actual phone is still sealed.

Also includes bumper case that provides more protection than what they give you inside the box



Looks like it might also include the AeroCoolerX + Bag as seen in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1WCigZogLw. and Photo from GSMArena

I can't confirm as it's still sealed







Specifications:



16Gb RAM + 512 Gb storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, SM8650, Qcta-core CPUs, 3.3GHz Qualcomm Adreno 750



Main Camera

Sony® IMX890 50 MP - 1/1.56” large sensor size, gimbal OIS

Quad Bayer technology - 12.5 MP, 2 µm large effective pixel size

F1.9 aperture

23.8mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera

2x2 on-chip-lens phase detection autofocus

LED flash



Second Camera

13 MP, 120° ultrawide-angle camera

Free-form lens

12.7mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera