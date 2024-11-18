Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro - brand new still sealed
kohohuta

16 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#317817 18-Nov-2024 16:18
Send private message

Brand new Asus Rog Phone 8 - still sealed wanting $1600 ONO.
Insurance replacement and still brand new

 

Pick up in Wairau Valley, Auckland or shipping would be around $10 (to be confirmed)

Showed photo of what's inside from internet. Actual phone is still sealed.
Also includes bumper case that provides more protection than what they give you inside the box

Looks like it might also include the AeroCoolerX + Bag as seen in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1WCigZogLw. and Photo from GSMArena
I can't confirm as it's still sealed



Specifications:

16Gb RAM + 512 Gb storage.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, SM8650, Qcta-core CPUs, 3.3GHz Qualcomm Adreno 750

Main Camera
Sony® IMX890 50 MP - 1/1.56” large sensor size, gimbal OIS
Quad Bayer technology - 12.5 MP, 2 µm large effective pixel size
F1.9 aperture
23.8mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera
2x2 on-chip-lens phase detection autofocus
LED flash

Second Camera
13 MP, 120° ultrawide-angle camera
Free-form lens
12.7mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera

Sold

