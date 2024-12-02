Selling as have purchased a new one for media room, which prompted a game of "musical TVs", and this one was left over.

All main apps still supported last time I checked, but at 6 years old would have to plan for app support to be limited moving forward. Picture still looks very good to me. Undoubtably can't hit the nit levels of the new OLEDs, but I never found it to be too dim in our moderately lit living room.

Model no: OLED55C8PTA

Software Verson: 05.50.45

webOS TV Version: 4.4.2-17

Total Power on Time: 8193 Hours

Pickup only in Christchurch, and we no longer have the box. The recommendation is to transport TVs upright, but I've transported it laying flat and as long as the panel is properly supported it's fine.

Would be great for someone who wants the perfect inky black of OLED but can't justify a new one, or maybe wants one for a bedroom.

Really don't know what it's worth, $500?