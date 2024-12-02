Hi there,



Planning to sell or trade my Lenovo Legion 5 15.6" laptop



Specs are:

Legion 5 15ACH6H

15.6" with WQHD 2560x144p resolution

AMD ryzen 7 5800H

32gb RAM

1.5tb storage

RTX3060

And it still has around 8months of lenovo warranty.



Laptop is in excellent condition but does have a tiny bit of wear showing. Recently opened to clean the fans and install the 32gb RAM and put an additional 1tb of storage(originally came with 16gb of RAM and 512gb of storage). Will also throw in a wireless legion gaming mouse(forgot which model)



Open to swap with a 1TB steam deck oled preferrably as wife keeps stealing mine since she likes the etched glass screen and the removable sleeve that comes with it. Or can sell for around 1300 or so. Based in Auckland and is willing to meet in the Area. Thank you very much!