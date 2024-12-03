Got a few things at the office to clear out. We're based in Christchurch but can courier (at your cost).

All items are new in box (unless otherwise stated).

6x TL-POE150S, gigabit PoE injectors - $22 each

1x Grandstream GSC3505 PA/Intercom speaker (Used once to test, like new) - $80

1x Grandstream GSC3516 PA/Intercom speaker (Used once to test, like new) - $120

1x Mikrotik Hex S with VDSL2 SFP (great for VDSL) USED - $40

2x Mikrotik cAP XL AC (Wireless AC Access Point) - $60

1x Fanvil X1P SIP phone - $40

1x Fanvil EXP200 (DSS Key expansion for Fanvil x5S and x6 IP phones) - $20

1x Fanvil i52w indoor door station 7" display (Intercom endpoint) - $60

1x Fanvil i31S intercom - $80

1x Fanvil i64 video doorphone with flush mount kit (used briefly, in like new condition) - $200

1x Yealink MP54 Microsoft teams phone (open box, was provisioned but not used, new condition) - $200

Also selling the Hikvision NVR soon, with some cameras, I'll update this when they come available.

Happy to do a bulk deal, ideally want this all gone!