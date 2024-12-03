Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ArcticSilver

729 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317980 3-Dec-2024 18:13
Got a few things at the office to clear out. We're based in Christchurch but can courier (at your cost).

 

All items are new in box (unless otherwise stated).

 

 

 

6x TL-POE150S, gigabit PoE injectors - $22 each

 

1x Grandstream GSC3505 PA/Intercom speaker (Used once to test, like new) - $80

 

1x Grandstream GSC3516 PA/Intercom speaker (Used once to test, like new) - $120

 

1x Mikrotik Hex S with VDSL2 SFP (great for VDSL) USED - $40

 

2x Mikrotik cAP XL AC (Wireless AC Access Point) - $60

 

1x Fanvil X1P SIP phone - $40

 

1x Fanvil EXP200 (DSS Key expansion for Fanvil x5S and x6 IP phones) - $20

 

1x Fanvil i52w indoor door station 7" display (Intercom endpoint) - $60

 

1x Fanvil i31S intercom - $80

 

1x Fanvil i64 video doorphone with flush mount kit (used briefly, in like new condition) - $200

 

1x Yealink MP54 Microsoft teams phone (open box, was provisioned but not used, new condition) - $200

 

 

Also selling the Hikvision NVR soon, with some cameras, I'll update this when they come available.

 

 

 

Happy to do a bulk deal, ideally want this all gone!

anatokidave
65 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3315643 3-Dec-2024 20:28
PM sent

 
 
 
 

01EG
603 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315809 4-Dec-2024 09:51
PM sent

