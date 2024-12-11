5 x Surface book 2 - i5/8Gb/256Gb SSD, Win10, dock charger. Very good Condition - $225
2 x HP 15s-du - i5-8265u/8Gb/ 256Gb SSD Win11, charger. Very good Condition - $225
Price includes postage
Unsolicited feedback for beefholio.
Trustworthy seller who provides quality products at great prices.
I used to just crastinate, but I got so good, I went pro.
On the Surface Books, would you be able to confirm please:
13.5" and i5-7300u
Sorry 7th Gen ...11 "officially" requires 8th gen or above
Looks like Microsoft is relenting on Win11 upgrades for 'unsupported' hardware in last few days.
Makin git easier ?
Maybe looking at the large % that Win10 still has of the market and wanting to move that along ?
Though some new features naturally won't work and at own risk.
Microsoft will let you install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs after all — what you need to know | Tom's Guide
I have asked about battery condition.
Thanks Beehholio HP15 arrived today. Have to concur with Floydbloke great value for money laptop thanks
dam spelt your handle wrong lol
Yep the real deal, very happy with my purchase, and interaction with beefholio.
Merry Christmas and Holiday season to all.