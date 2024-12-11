Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
beefholio

#318057 11-Dec-2024 11:00
5 x Surface book 2  - i5/8Gb/256Gb SSD, Win10, dock charger. Very good Condition - $225
2 x HP 15s-du - i5-8265u/8Gb/ 256Gb SSD Win11, charger. Very good Condition - $225

Price includes postage

floydbloke
  #3319141 11-Dec-2024 11:09
Unsolicited feedback for beefholio.

 

Trustworthy seller who provides quality products at great prices.




I used to just crastinate, but I got so good, I went pro.



mdf

  #3319277 11-Dec-2024 13:52
On the Surface Books, would you be able to confirm please:

 

beefholio

  #3319280 11-Dec-2024 13:59
13.5" and i5-7300u

 

 



beefholio

  #3319281 11-Dec-2024 14:00
Sorry 7th Gen ...11 "officially" requires 8th gen or above

ezbee
  #3320074 13-Dec-2024 14:28
Looks like Microsoft is relenting on Win11 upgrades for 'unsupported' hardware in last few days.
Makin git easier ?
Maybe looking at the large % that Win10 still has of the market and wanting to move that along ?
Though some new features naturally won't work and at own risk.

Microsoft will let you install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs after all — what you need to know | Tom's Guide

 

I have asked about battery condition.

dazhann
  #3322862 20-Dec-2024 17:31
Thanks Beehholio HP15 arrived today. Have to concur with Floydbloke great value for money laptop thanks

dazhann
  #3322863 20-Dec-2024 17:32
dam spelt your handle wrong lol

 
 
 
 

ezbee
  #3323023 21-Dec-2024 12:47
Yep the real deal, very happy with my purchase, and interaction with beefholio.

 

Merry Christmas and Holiday season to all. 

