Fractal r3 case full of fans
Asus p8z68 v pro mobo
I5 Sandy bridge 2500k
Antec AIO CPU cooler
Deepcool 450 psu
8gb gskill ram (2x 4gb)
500gb ssd
Couple of HDD maybe forget size sorry. Probably 1tb.
23" Samsung full hd slim monitor
GPU - Asus gtx970
I gave this PC to mum so I removed GPU when old psu died. Current deepcool 450w psu is like half year old. Not enough to run gtx970.
If you want to run this PC with the 970, you'll need to get a gruntier psu.
I dunno how much this is worth now.
I'm thinking $400 for everything?
Happy to take offers.
Mum says she hardly uses it and wants me to declutter before I leave NZ.
Pickup only in Glenfield Auckland.