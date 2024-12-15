Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PKpingu

#318107 15-Dec-2024 21:41
Fractal r3 case full of fans
Asus p8z68 v pro mobo
I5 Sandy bridge 2500k
Antec AIO CPU cooler
Deepcool 450 psu
8gb gskill ram (2x 4gb)
500gb ssd
Couple of HDD maybe forget size sorry. Probably 1tb.
23" Samsung full hd slim monitor

GPU - Asus gtx970
I gave this PC to mum so I removed GPU when old psu died. Current deepcool 450w psu is like half year old. Not enough to run gtx970.

If you want to run this PC with the 970, you'll need to get a gruntier psu.

I dunno how much this is worth now.
I'm thinking $400 for everything?

Happy to take offers.

Mum says she hardly uses it and wants me to declutter before I leave NZ.

Pickup only in Glenfield Auckland.

Qazzy03
  #3321036 15-Dec-2024 22:16
I had an i5 2500K back in the day, it was launched in 2011.
The 970 was launched in 2014. 

 

The system will not meet stock Windows 11 requirements and Windows 10 is EoL in October 2025.

 

$400 for a system over a decade old that will run out of Windows O/S support in less than a year, is ambitious. 

 

 



SpartanVXL
  #3321040 15-Dec-2024 23:05
Windows 11 is dropping the TPM requirement so you can install it. PSU is also sufficient for i5 2500k and GTX 970, est. 250W draw for those two components.

Yes it’s well over 10 year old kit, but it’s still on the cusp of support. Gtx9xx series is also the oldest gen that can run dx12 features. Still able to run fortnite :)

Qazzy03
  #3321047 16-Dec-2024 06:37
SpartanVXL: Windows 11 is dropping the TPM requirement so you can install it. 

 

Microsoft walked back on dropping TPM and has disclaimed: 

 

 

If Windows 11 is installed on ineligible hardware, your device won't receive support from Microsoft, and you should be comfortable assuming the risk of running into compatibility issues.

 

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/windows/windows-11-on-devices-that-don-t-meet-minimum-system-requirements-0b2dc4a2-5933-4ad4-9c09-ef0a331518f1

 

 

 

 

 

 



richms
  #3321143 16-Dec-2024 11:13
Nice case if you want to build a slow but large-ish nas, 




PKpingu

  #3321200 16-Dec-2024 11:37
richms:

Nice case if you want to build a slow but large-ish nas, 



Hah yes this!!. This case is simply awesome. It's in very good condition too, the case panels even have sound deadening foam. So sad to let it go because it won't fit a 4080.

Thank you all for your input. Perhaps $250 is a more realistic asking price?

If anyone's interested. Please DM me. Thanks.

