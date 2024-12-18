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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Lenovo Chromebook 13.3" with OLED display and detachable keyboard
xbmcnut

501 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 49


#318126 18-Dec-2024 11:40
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Duet 5 Chromebook. Mint condition. Never been out of my house and keyboard never used. I used it for a Home Assistant display so it's in 'as new' condition. Comes with original box, keyboard, chargers and USB-C cable. Check out the reviews on the DUET 5.

 

  • 13.3 inch FHD ** OLED ** 1920 x 1080 resolution display
  • Detachable keyboard
  • Memory and Storage : 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
  • Processor and Battery life: Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 and up to 15 hours of battery life

Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or ship at cost.

 

Looking for $300.

 




RS820+, DS223, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

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lurker
838 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 223

Lifetime subscriber

  #3321964 18-Dec-2024 12:36
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I'm interested, have sent a PM



xbmcnut

501 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 49


  #3322416 19-Dec-2024 16:15
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SOLD




RS820+, DS223, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

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