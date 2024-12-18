Duet 5 Chromebook. Mint condition. Never been out of my house and keyboard never used. I used it for a Home Assistant display so it's in 'as new' condition. Comes with original box, keyboard, chargers and USB-C cable. Check out the reviews on the DUET 5.

13.3 inch FHD ** OLED ** 1920 x 1080 resolution display

Detachable keyboard

Memory and Storage : 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC

Processor and Battery life: Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 and up to 15 hours of battery life

Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or ship at cost.

Looking for $300.