eracode

#318145 20-Dec-2024 14:33
Has been unboxed, looked at - but never used, so I'm calling it new. With manual in original box and packaging.

 

It's tricky trying to watch media content on your PS5 using the PS controller. This makes it simple. Has programmed buttons for Disney, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube - but works with any media apps and physical media - DVDs, Blu-rays etc. Turns PS5 on and off - transmits to the PS5 via Bluetooth - so does not need to be line-of-sight. Also has an IR transmitter to control television volume etc. See Sony's description here.

 

$29 incl tracked courier (excl Rural Delivery). Current model - cheapest new price is $48.

 

Again, not the best time of year to be selling stuff here but I'll leave it here into January before going to TM.

 

Please PM me if interested.

 




eracode

  #3322815 20-Dec-2024 15:16
Photo added.




eracode

  #3330809 13-Jan-2025 08:26
Bump. Unused. $29 incl tracked courier. Current new price $48.




eracode

  #3331022 13-Jan-2025 18:44
Sold.




