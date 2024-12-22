As per the title I am after a 4TB drive. Blue would be the first choice but happy with Red or Purple too. Must be CMR.
Cheers
I have a pair of HGST (now part of WD) 4TB HMS5C4040ALE640 (5900RPM server grade CMR) drives you can have. They're getting a bit long in the tooth (2013/2014) but still pass an extended SMART test with no bad sectors.
Your username implies you're somewhere in Wellington, so should be an easy pickup if you want them.
Thanks, will send a PM!