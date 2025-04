Surface Book 2

Core i7-8650U cpu @ 1.90GHz

Installed ram 8.0 GB

Prod ID 00330-62934-44477-AAOEM

Windows 11 Pro Genuine

237gb Storage

NZ Plug Power supply and lead

Plus Genuine MSoft Pen

Also Screen protector new not installed yet

Also Grey slip bag padded

Bought it for trip no longer required great laptop / tablet as the screen easily comes off and back on.

I stuck a vinyl protector on front of laptop to protect

$450 Include courier delivery in NZ