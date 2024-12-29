Apple TV 128GB
Does not include HDMI cable
$250 incl P&P
Located in Lower hutt
Hi.
Do you have a model # and pictures?
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
ANglEAUT:
Hi.
Do you have a model # and pictures?
I posted a similar comment asking about model and year etc - but deleted it when I found there’s only been one 128GB model - the current one, released in 2022.
Nonetheless OP would have a much better chance of a sale if more info is given (but photos unlikely to help much apart from confirming type of remote).
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Sold
"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"