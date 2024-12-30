Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xyeovillian

366 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#318249 30-Dec-2024 14:05
Send private message

Has anyone got NAS that they don't need looking to transfer my music and a few video's to a hard drive.

 

 

So I can play with a WiiM Pro Wireless WiFi

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13647 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326246 30-Dec-2024 14:37
Send private message

FYI, avoid any NAS that has no recent firmware updates. Probably find its stuck to old protocols such as SMB v1 that are not "safe" anymore. I have such a beast for backups, and have to modify Windows after each update to keep the access working... eventually I won't be able to and the NAS will be in the bin. 




floydbloke
3469 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3326318 30-Dec-2024 18:29
Send private message

I've got a DS115j sitting around gathering dust (no drives in it).  That something you might be interested in?  Does $50 (excl. shipping) sound reasonable?

 

 




ANglEAUT
2264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326410 31-Dec-2024 07:39
Send private message

I've got a QNAP TS-451 available with various drive. $250 + P&P for the lot.

 

Take your pick of drives, no S.M.A.R.T. errors reported last time I used them.

 

  • 4x WD Red (2TB) These are the shucked or non-CMR or whatever version is non-optimal for RAID
  • 1x WD Green (3TB)
  • 1x Seagate Barracuda (4TB)
  • 1x Seagate Barracuda (2TB)

PS Latest OS for this NAS was published on 2024-12-02.




