xyeovillian

So I can play with a WiiM Pro Wireless WiFi
FYI, avoid any NAS that has no recent firmware updates. Probably find its stuck to old protocols such as SMB v1 that are not "safe" anymore. I have such a beast for backups, and have to modify Windows after each update to keep the access working... eventually I won't be able to and the NAS will be in the bin.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
I've got a DS115j sitting around gathering dust (no drives in it). That something you might be interested in? Does $50 (excl. shipping) sound reasonable?
Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!
I've got a QNAP TS-451 available with various drive. $250 + P&P for the lot.
Take your pick of drives, no S.M.A.R.T. errors reported last time I used them.
PS Latest OS for this NAS was published on 2024-12-02.
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.