xyeovillian

I've got a QNAP TS-451 available with various drive. $250 + P&P for the lot.

Take your pick of drives, no S.M.A.R.T. errors reported last time I used them.

4x WD Red (2TB) These are the shucked or non-CMR or whatever version is non-optimal for RAID

1x WD Green (3TB)

1x Seagate Barracuda (4TB)

1x Seagate Barracuda (2TB)

PS Latest OS for this NAS was published on 2024-12-02.