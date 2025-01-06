Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner
Ahuriri62

27 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318309 6-Jan-2025 07:01
KODAK SCANZA Digital Film & Slide Scanner 

 

$100 plus postage

 

 

 

 

 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3282 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3328094 6-Jan-2025 08:21
Does it still have all the inserts?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 
 
 
 

Ahuriri62

27 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328103 6-Jan-2025 08:41
Yes I think they are all still with it.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3282 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3328112 6-Jan-2025 09:35
Would you mind checking please.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



Ahuriri62

27 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328121 6-Jan-2025 09:53
Don't mind checking at all.

 

 

All that's in the bpx

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3282 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3328122 6-Jan-2025 09:55
I'll pm you.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Lias
5561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328130 6-Jan-2025 10:28
If kiwidiget doesn't end up buying this (or wants to on sell in a few months after scanning stuff) I'm vaguely in the market for one of these at some point. 




Ahuriri62

27 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328153 6-Jan-2025 11:15
Sold



Goosey
2755 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3328389 6-Jan-2025 20:16
kiwifidget:

I'll pm you.



Hey, if you think you might onsell this after you have used it, I’d be keen.
Let me know. I’m ChCh based.

