ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: mini pc with serial port / serial redirection
ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


#318336 7-Jan-2025 23:03
Looking to get our hands on a small x64-based mini pc that has a serial port, and preferably, serial bios redirection. As we're blind, we can't use the VGA console to install an OS, and while we could use remote install over ssh, that only works with a few Linux distros and we want to install Solaris. Budget is like $100-150, doesn't have to be fast, it's just gonna be an https reverse proxy and console access server. Something like one of those PC Engines boards (the AMD64-based ones) would be ideal. In the Te Aro area.

zenourn
269 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
DR

  #3328948 7-Jan-2025 23:31
Hi,

 

In the past I've purchased x86 mini PCs from Aliexpress with serial ports. Here is an example (~$140 with 4GB RAM/64GB SSD):

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003330185279.html

 

Cheers,

 

Daniel

 
 
 
 

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3328949 7-Jan-2025 23:33
@zenourn

 

Oh, that looks interesting. Hoping to get something locally if we can, but if we can't, that's not bad. Don't think full Sun Solaris would work well in that ram limit, but something like Tribblix would probably work great

zenourn
269 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
DR

  #3328950 7-Jan-2025 23:44
Can get the 8GB RAM/128 GB SSD model for only $6 more. I try to buy local when possible but often it is difficult to get what I'm after or the price difference is crazy.



ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3328951 7-Jan-2025 23:45
@zenourn

 

Unfortunately by the time we've the money together to get it (being on a benefit suuuuuuucks), looks like that sale woulda ended.

zenourn
269 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
DR

  #3328953 7-Jan-2025 23:49
ThatPrettyFreya:

 

@zenourn

 

Unfortunately by the time we've the money together to get it (being on a benefit suuuuuuucks), looks like that sale woulda ended.

 

 

They have sales every other week so I wouldn't worry about that too much.

 

 

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3328954 7-Jan-2025 23:51
@zenourn

 

Oh, they do? OK that's useful. Thing is, we have a Celeron J1900 mini pc already, it just doesn't have a serial port. Kinda wanna find someone with one of those ones that do have a serial port and swap.

