ThatPrettyFreya:

Looking to get our hands on a small x64-based mini pc that has a serial port, and preferably, serial bios redirection. As we're blind, we can't use the VGA console to install an OS, and while we could use remote install over ssh, that only works with a few Linux distros and we want to install Solaris. Budget is like $100-150, doesn't have to be fast, it's just gonna be an https reverse proxy and console access server. Something like one of those PC Engines boards (the AMD64-based ones) would be ideal. In the Te Aro area.