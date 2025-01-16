Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and Wanted[wtb] PCI (not PCIe) Intel gigabit card, PC Engines APU board.
ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


#318427 16-Jan-2025 10:25
Send private message

looking to get a one or two-port PCI (not PCIe) gigabit Intel chipset-based NIC for our Sun workstation. Also looking for a cheap PC Engines APU2 board (the ones with the little AMD GX processors in). Te Aro, Wellington area.

Create new topic
alavaliant
213 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3332257 16-Jan-2025 11:59
Send private message

I might be able to cover you on the APU2 front;    I've got one that I was using as a router/wifi AP prior to going to hyperfibre,  that I was hoping to find a good home for (since I liked the stuff PC Engines made and didn't want to have it thrown out).      Are you wanting to use it for wifi or only as mini pc (no wifi)?

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3332258 16-Jan-2025 12:01
Send private message

@alavaliant

 

No need for wifi. It'll be running Solaris to work as a dhcp, dns, tftp server and http(s) reverse proxy. Where are you?

fe31nz
1188 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332458 16-Jan-2025 22:35
Send private message

I have an Intel Pro/1000 MT Desktop Adapter single port PCI Ethernet card, if that is any use.  It looks like this one:

 

https://www.amazon.com/Intel-1000-Desktop-Adapter-PWLA8390MT/dp/B002T8PS0S

 

I can not see my ever needing it again, so free to a good home.  I am in Palmerston North.



ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3332459 16-Jan-2025 22:36
Send private message

@fe31nz

 

That should work for our Sun Blade 150, if you'd b willing to ship? Should only be a few dollars to do so, no?

fe31nz
1188 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332472 17-Jan-2025 00:05
Send private message

Tucked away on my top shelf in the original box I have also found an Intel PRO/1000 MT Dual Port Server Adapter - this is a PCI-X form factor (extended PCI), but I believe PCI-X works in an ordinary PCI slot as long as there is nothing at the end of the slot that would get in the way of the extended fingers.  But without the extended slot it will likely not be able to do 1 gigabit/s on both ports at the same time.  It has all the orginal extra bits, including the install guide, a low profile bracket and a mini-CD with the original drivers.

 

https://www.intel.com/content/dam/doc/product-brief/pro-1000-mt-dual-port-server-adapter-brief.pdf

 

Better pictures here:

 

https://www.newegg.com/intel-pwla8492mtblk5/p/N82E16833106055

 

It looks like NZ Post shipping would be $5.20/$7.20 for the single port card and $6.50/$8.50 for the dual port one (postal 3 days/courier 1 day), but that does not include a packet to put it in.

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3332560 17-Jan-2025 08:43
Send private message

@fe31nz

 

Can we just have the regular one,  please? PM s.

ThatPrettyFreya

187 posts

Master Geek


  #3332773 17-Jan-2025 14:58
Send private message

"fe31nz

 

Oops. PM us, we meant, and we only noticed we mistyped it now. Brain empty, clearly

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright