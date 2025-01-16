ThatPrettyFreya

looking to get a one or two-port PCI (not PCIe) gigabit Intel chipset-based NIC for our Sun workstation. Also looking for a cheap PC Engines APU2 board (the ones with the little AMD GX processors in). Te Aro, Wellington area.
I might be able to cover you on the APU2 front; I've got one that I was using as a router/wifi AP prior to going to hyperfibre, that I was hoping to find a good home for (since I liked the stuff PC Engines made and didn't want to have it thrown out). Are you wanting to use it for wifi or only as mini pc (no wifi)?
No need for wifi. It'll be running Solaris to work as a dhcp, dns, tftp server and http(s) reverse proxy. Where are you?
I have an Intel Pro/1000 MT Desktop Adapter single port PCI Ethernet card, if that is any use. It looks like this one:
https://www.amazon.com/Intel-1000-Desktop-Adapter-PWLA8390MT/dp/B002T8PS0S
I can not see my ever needing it again, so free to a good home. I am in Palmerston North.
Tucked away on my top shelf in the original box I have also found an Intel PRO/1000 MT Dual Port Server Adapter - this is a PCI-X form factor (extended PCI), but I believe PCI-X works in an ordinary PCI slot as long as there is nothing at the end of the slot that would get in the way of the extended fingers. But without the extended slot it will likely not be able to do 1 gigabit/s on both ports at the same time. It has all the orginal extra bits, including the install guide, a low profile bracket and a mini-CD with the original drivers.
https://www.intel.com/content/dam/doc/product-brief/pro-1000-mt-dual-port-server-adapter-brief.pdf
Better pictures here:
https://www.newegg.com/intel-pwla8492mtblk5/p/N82E16833106055
It looks like NZ Post shipping would be $5.20/$7.20 for the single port card and $6.50/$8.50 for the dual port one (postal 3 days/courier 1 day), but that does not include a packet to put it in.
"fe31nz
Oops. PM us, we meant, and we only noticed we mistyped it now. Brain empty, clearly