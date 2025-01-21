Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Jaxson

#318475 21-Jan-2025 09:15
Yamaha Subwoofer - SOLD
$250 $200

 

Yamaha Subwoofer in good condition.   Includes original packaging and manual.  Works well and has been well looked after.  Was $799 when new.

 

From Yamaha site:
25cm (10”) long-stroke cone driver 
High 100W dynamic power
25–180Hz low frequency response
Selectable high-cut filter

 

Dimensions (W x H x D)    
340 x 340 x 385 mm
Weight 11.2 kg

 

Prefer pickup in Palmerston North.  One owner from smoke/pet free home.

 

 



Could be shipped as is in original packaging.
Example quote PN to Christchurch via NZPOST was between $115 - $193!

 

 



 

Xbox One S - SOLD
$300 $250

 

Xbox One S console and extras.  All in good condition and original packaging.  Has been reset ready for you.

 

Comes with:

 

2x controllers and a charging stand.  
4x games
Stand so Xbox can be stood upright or laid flat.
hdmi cable unused

 

Prefer pickup in Palmerston North.

 

Note this was a UK Xbox bundle. It all works fine except can't play local NZ DVDs.  No issues at all for gaming or for Bluray discs as we share the same region.  Does not include the minecraft game anymore.

 



 

 

Jaxson

  #3335638 25-Jan-2025 13:10
Price dropped update

 
 
 
 

  #3336096 26-Jan-2025 20:34
All sold now. 

