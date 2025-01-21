Yamaha Subwoofer - SOLD

$ 250 $200

Yamaha Subwoofer in good condition. Includes original packaging and manual. Works well and has been well looked after. Was $799 when new.

From Yamaha site:

25cm (10”) long-stroke cone driver

High 100W dynamic power

25–180Hz low frequency response

Selectable high-cut filter

Dimensions (W x H x D)

340 x 340 x 385 mm

Weight 11.2 kg

Prefer pickup in Palmerston North. One owner from smoke/pet free home.









Could be shipped as is in original packaging.

Example quote PN to Christchurch via NZPOST was between $115 - $193!







Xbox One S - SOLD

$300 $250





Xbox One S console and extras. All in good condition and original packaging. Has been reset ready for you.

Comes with:

2x controllers and a charging stand.

4x games

Stand so Xbox can be stood upright or laid flat.

hdmi cable unused

Prefer pickup in Palmerston North.

Note this was a UK Xbox bundle. It all works fine except can't play local NZ DVDs. No issues at all for gaming or for Bluray discs as we share the same region. Does not include the minecraft game anymore.





