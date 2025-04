Hey all - I've got a bit of an unstable Proxmox server with an AMD Ryzen 3800X. Tried everything to get it stable but now I'm suspecting it's the motherboard.



Anyone here have a suitable AM4 Motherboard they're happy to offload? Can pickup around the Wellington region else shipping to Paraparaumu. It does however need to have 2x full size PCIe slots.

Thanks all!