Hi guys,

Just wanting to see if there is any interest out there:

S24 Ultra Titanium Gray 1TB - bought during pre-order in Jan 2024 in excellent condition, been in a case it's whole life, has a glass screen protector on it. Also includes a selection of cases. Can provide invoice for remainder of the 2 year warranty, expiring Jan 2026.

Watch Ultra LTE in Titanium Gray - in very good condition, very tiny hairline scratches around the crown due to wear and tear. Also has a glass screen protector on the watch face. Also included is a collection of watch bands.

Asking $2300 for both (preferably) or $1850 for the phone and $600 for the watch separately.

Shipping is extra at buyer(s) expense on all options.

PM if interested