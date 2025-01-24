Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SOLD: Galaxy S24 Ultra 1TB
mrgsm021

1456 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#318503 24-Jan-2025 16:40
Hi guys,

 

Just wanting to see if there is any interest out there:

 

  • S24 Ultra Titanium Gray 1TB - bought during pre-order in Jan 2024 in excellent condition, been in a case it's whole life, has a glass screen protector on it. Also includes a selection of cases. Can provide invoice for remainder of the 2 year warranty, expiring Jan 2026.

 

 

  • Watch Ultra LTE in Titanium Gray - in very good condition, very tiny hairline scratches around the crown due to wear and tear. Also has a glass screen protector on the watch face. Also included is a collection of watch bands.

 

Asking $2300 for both (preferably) or $1850 for the phone and $600 for the watch separately.

 

Shipping is extra at buyer(s) expense on all options.

 

PM if interested

mrgsm021

1456 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3336587 28-Jan-2025 13:06
Bump!

 

Reducing down to $2200 for both or $1800 for phone and $550 for watch

 
 
 
 

mrgsm021

1456 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3338508 3-Feb-2025 10:49
Still available.

 

Further reduced $2100 for both or $1700 for phone and $500 for watch.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8211 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3338935 3-Feb-2025 21:23
PM sent regarding the watch... 

 

Cheers!




mrgsm021

1456 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3338971 4-Feb-2025 08:18
Watch sold, phone still available...

mrgsm021

1456 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3340120 7-Feb-2025 13:14
Updated title since watch is sold.

 

Phone still available - now $1650 + shipping

mrgsm021

1456 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3344872 20-Feb-2025 12:18
Phone is now SOLD.

